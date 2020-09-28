television Where You've Seen The Yellowstone Cast Before

Kevin Costner (John Dutton)

Taking part in a cowboy (and one who’s stubborn-as-a-mule, at that) on Yellowstone ought to make Kevin Costner appear proper at residence, although considerably out of time as nicely. Before changing into John Dutton, he starred within the 1985 western Silverado, 1990’s Civil Battle period epic Dances with Wolves (for which he additionally gained Oscars as director and producer), a 1994 Wyatt Earp biopic, his third directorial effort Open Vary, and the hit Historical past Channel miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.

In fact, Costner can be well-known for his many sports activities motion pictures, corresponding to Area of Desires and Tin Cup, notorious apocalyptic thrillers Waterworld and The Postman (the latter of which he directed), and taking part in the adoptive father of Henry Cavill as Superman.