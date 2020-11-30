television Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2: 7 Things We Know So Far

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist wrapped its freshman season in Could, leaving issues off on a significant cliffhanger that noticed the dying of a beloved character and Jane Levy’s Zoey make a daring transfer by kissing Skylar Astin’s Max. With filming at the moment underway, there are a couple of information about Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 that we all know thus far, together with its premiere date and three new solid members who’re becoming a member of the present.

The musical collection was a refreshing shock when it premiered throughout NBC’s 2020 midseason lineup. It was heartfelt, the tune selections and dance choreography wonderful throughout, and the characters had robust relationships with one another. And so, it was thrilling when Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was renewed for Season 2 shortly after Season 1 ended. With the collection set to return quickly, listed below are seven issues we all know thus far about Season 2.