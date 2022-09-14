Teleworking and personal email are incompatible: companies will be obliged to offer a corporate email

Teleworking is a work culture that is gradually being established in our country after COVID-19. In order to strengthen it, there is already legislation that ends up regulating it, although due to the great doubts that are generated there are also many lawsuits before the social courts of our country. The last sentence that we have known is really interesting as it sheds light on the resources that the company must provide to its employees.

There are many job sectors that allow not go to a physical office and perform tasks from the comfort of home. This can create many doubts in reference to whether teleworking is more expensive than going to the position physically, and also who must provide the necessary resources to be able to carry out the work activity.

Teleworkers are not required to use their personal email

The fact of working from home makes it practically mandatory to have communication tools for teleworking, email being the main one. but still there are many questions regarding who should provide these types of toolsbeing finally regulated thanks to a sentence of the National Court as a result of a lawsuit filed by CCOO and UGT as a result of the employees of a Contact Center.





In this case, when the employees began to telework, they were forced by the company to use your personal email address to be able to carry out your work activity. But this is not something comfortable, since they end up mixing day-to-day emails from the worker with work communications, which can end up being a real chaos. That is why the workers hid behind the idea that it should be the company that provides this type of tool.

Faced with the company’s refusal, these workers went to the unions that filed the corresponding lawsuit, relying on the article 11 of Law 10/2021, of July 9, remote work. This specifically says: people who work remotely will have the right to the provision and adequate maintenance by the company of all the means, equipment and tools necessary for the development of the activity.

Now the National High Court marks jurisprudence by having agreed with the workers. In their ruling they state their contrary to the company’s policies to require the personal email of the workers in the telecommuting contract for work purposes. Added to this is that teleworkers will have the right to receive a corporate email, as well as all the necessary tools. In this way, once one of the most controversial points of the legislation is clarified, it always lies in who should pay the expenses of teleworking towards the teleworker.

Source | General Council of the Judiciary