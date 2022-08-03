Teleworking as a measure to reduce energy consumption: the new Government recommendation with doubts about its application

On August 1, the Council of Ministers approved a package of measures to deal with the great energy crisis in which Europe as a whole is plunged due to its dependence on Russian gas. Among these measures, in addition to adjusting the thermostat in stores or having to close the doors, also refers to telecommuting.

The person in charge of the Ecological Transition portfolio, Teresa Ribera, explained all these measures last night and placed special emphasis on the fact that both administration and private companies should take into account teleworkingas has already happened in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telework to save energy

Throughout the pandemic we have seen how many companies have opted for the option to work remotely to avoid unnecessary movements and also to avoid contagion by not all being in the same location. Now this measure is being rescued again in order to achieve lower fuel consumption for transport.





We have been great defenders of teleworking and there have been many companies that after the pandemic have wanted to maintain it thanks to the advantages it can have. The fact of not always going to work by car means that this type of energy is not consumed on a round trip. But it also has other advantages, such as the possibility of reconciling family life in the case of having children at home and even opening up many opportunities for you by working in companies that are not in your own city.

The problem in this case is that the government has raised it as a simple recommendation. What seems clear is that it will be a measure that will be designed above all for public administrations, and with regard to private companies, this situation will have to be reconsidered, but with previous experience. Once the Decree Law has been published in the BOE this same Tuesday, we have verified that there is no reference to telework in all the legal textso it remains as a mere recommendation, unless it is later imposed above all on the Administration through ministerial orders.

That is why companies are completely free to apply this new measure or not to avoid excess fuel consumption in transporting people to the office. But we think you can to be a measure that many people keep in mind once the great peak of the pandemic has passed.

Currently there are already many tools to be able to telecommute an efficient and organized way. But it must also be remembered that some employers have a bad idea of ​​this methodology, betting on control measures for employees to know if they are sitting down or if they are calling on the phone instead of working.