Teleworking can be a great solution to take care of your children. Justice endorses it and will force companies to allow it

Teleworking has been and is a very useful tool to be able to work from the comfort of home, now receiving much more prominence after the pandemic. But beyond saving the fact of going to an office and working in it, it is also a way of promote work conciliation. There are many workers who try to get this way to ensure that there is a balance between work and family lifeeither due to the need to care for a family member or spend more time with the little ones in the house.

The problem comes when this philosophy of working is not adapted in all companies. This is what has happened with a worker from Oviedo, to whom she they refused a permit to be able to telework to take care of their two children under the age of 12. This is undoubtedly a great conflict that many workers have to face, going to court as has happened now, finally agreeing with this mother.

Companies will be obliged to grant teleworking if there are no reasons against it

Following the worker’s request, the company denied that a remote working day could be held, offering only 23% of their day in this modality. And of course, seeing that her rights could be in danger as she was completely justified, she decided to go to court. And as expected, the Superior Court of Justice of Asturias has agreed with him, marking jurisprudence in his latest sentence.





This document imposes on the company the obligation to grant 3 days of telecommuting a week for this worker. In addition, it establishes that any company will have the obligation to accept teleworking if there are no compelling organizational reasons. This means that as long as the work can be done outside the office, without the need to be in person at the facilities of the company, will be approved.

Finally, during this trial, the company could not demonstrate compelling reasons to be able to keep the worker constantly working in the office. Likewise, previously, this worker was already working during the pandemic telematically until August 30, 2021. So, it was understood that if during this time there were no productivity problems due to teleworking at the end, now there would be no objective reasons either.

this sentence It will mark a before and after for many families who have children under the age of twelve. It is a reality that it can be a problem to reconcile with a classic job and always face-to-face. Now the door is open for many families to request teleworking from their corresponding companies with the security of being accepted thanks to this new ruling.