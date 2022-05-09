Teleworking does not have a negative impact on productivity: especially if we are convinced that we have to take breaks

Although there are aspects of remote work that can undermine our concentration or efficiency (as we have already published, there are issues such as receiving constant notifications or having many video calls that affect us negatively), there are others that help balance. For example, not having to move from home to work.

A University of Texas research team found that employee and company resilience can be improved if employees have the opportunity to work remotely during emergencies and natural catastrophes, but always taking the necessary breaks.

The team of researchers analyzed a large Houston oil and gas company to analyze data from the software used by 264 employees. During the study period, the company was forced to close its offices due to flooding.

It seems that there is a serious problem: when we are at home we tend to rest less and one solution is to offer software that encourages the worker to rest or take a walk.

Less PC usage





What is interesting about the study is that researchers they examined the technological data of the employees before, during and after Hurricane Harvey.

They found that although total computer use decreased during the hurricane, employee work behavior during the seven-month remote work period returned to pre-hurricane levels. This finding suggests that remote work does not have a negative impact on productivity.

The study says that we are increasingly used to and interested in working remotely as a result of the pandemic. “Nearly every employee in the study returned to the same level of performance they had prior to Hurricane Harvey.”

Problems typical of working on the PC for many hours





Another curious fact is that although working remotely has advantages, he also considers that it sometimes leads to stress, depression and even substance abuse. And for that they believe that it is necessary to offer software, for example, that encourage workers to take a walk or take a break. The report says that “humans are not very good at keeping track of time, especially when we are in a more comfortable zone” such as the house.

This study is part of the Ergonomics Center effort that is studying the health of workers who spend many hours in front of the PC. Although seemingly less demanding than manual labor, information workers are prone to injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome.

To remedy this, research says that if you work in a certain way, at a certain pace, and for a certain amount of time, you’re more likely to get injured from that job.” “But if you work a little less o if you correct posture, then you are less likely to develop a problem“cheers for doing your job.

In fact, for the study it is important that companies invest in ergonomic equipment that helps employees maintain healthy postures.

“People who took the recommended breaks were more productive overall. They got more done,” he said. “We have to learn this from people, we have to teach people about this, and then we have to help people actually do it.”