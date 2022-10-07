Teleworking even reaches education: Andalusia approves that teachers can perform more tasks from home

Teleworking is currently being an interesting tool to fight against excessive energy consumption. It has not been limited only to private companies, but is also being implemented in public administrations as What is happening with the measures that the government implements for officials in this areaalthough with problems in the resources to use.

Now a new step has been taken to implement teleworking in a sector that is really difficult to do: the teaching field. This pioneering measure has been agreed in the last hours in Andalusia, in which the different unions have achieved remove this agreement from the regional government so that teachers can have family reconciliation.

Classes will not be held online

When reading that teleworking reaches Andalusian education it can come to mind that the classes They are going to be completely online so that teachers are at home telecommuting. But this will not be the case, since this teaching part must be carried out in person at the institutes as before.





It has been the ANPE union that has reported this new agreement that they categorize as pioneering. In this case they affirm that this is a measure that will ensure the reconciliation of work and personal life of teachers, avoiding unnecessary travel. All work that is not part of the school schedule will be developed in a non-contact way. On the other hand, it is necessary to clarify that the teaching staff already carried out many non-teaching tasks from home. This expands the number of those that can be done away from the workplace. Although, the exception of shifts and ordinary evaluation sessions is maintained.

Among these tasks, which will be regulated in a board order to be published in the next few hours, It will be specified that care for family members can also be carried out through teleworking itself without going to educational centers to carry out tutorials. In addition, departmental tasks that were carried out in the center can be done in the teacher’s home.

This opens the door for other communities to sign similar agreements, stating according to the union that 3 to 5 hours per week for teachers can be done as telecommuting. This is added to the fact that in the future the faculty can also take charge of their teachers and finally decide to choose to do more tasks within teleworking.

Via | Ideal