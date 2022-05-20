Teleworking has many benefits for Spaniards. Also in your pocket: 100 euros more per month

More and more studies show evidence of the benefits of teleworking for Spaniards. The last of them that has been published in this regard, the Hybrid Work 2022 of the technology company Cisco, indicates that Spaniards who work remotely save, on average, about 100 euros a week compared to those who go to the office, which which is just over 5,000 euros a year.

In addition, beyond money, teleworking would also be helping the conciliation and well-being of those who exercise it, according to the investigation, since 52% of the Spaniards surveyed assure that they gained at least four hours of free time a week, and 18% increased that figure to eight hours or more.

Saving. A large part of those surveyed (87%) consider that the elimination of commuting is the main source of monetary savings from teleworking, especially those who had to go to the office by car, due to the increase in fuel costs. And 71% consider that spending less on food is also very important.

Likewise, those who know that they are going to telecommute in the long term estimate that they can maintain these savings over time, and seven out of ten respondents assured that, just because of the reduction in expenses that it entails, they will take remote work very much into account when time to change jobs, whether in a model full remote the hybrid.

Welfare. Another of the outstanding indicators of this study is that of saving time, fundamentally related to the absence of displacement. 70% of those surveyed say that they exercise more thanks to those extra free hours, and 63% consider that their physical fitness has improved since telecommuting. In addition, by eating at home and having more time to cook, 65% of Spaniards say that remote work has had a positive impact on their eating habits.

More free time, exercise and better nutrition have translated into a greater sense of well-being, according to the study data: 57% of those surveyed consider that their stress level has been reduced, 20% are more relaxed and less pressured and the 78% feel happier.

More productivity. 75% of those surveyed think that their tasks can be carried out with the same success remotely as in the office, and 58% of them say that thanks to teleworking they are more productive and the quality of what they do has increased.

This data coincides with what other studies show in this regard, such as the one published by WFH Research earlier this year, which indicated that professionals who work remotely are increasingly efficient and throughout 2021 they would have increased their productivity, at the level overall, 3%.

The lacks. But not all are good news. Telecommuting still has some shortcomings that must be solved. The Cisco study indicates that 40% of Spaniards consider that working remotely hinders relationships with colleagues and with the company, and 72% think that the boss trusts their productivity less when they are away from the office.

On the other hand, the lack of adequate resources to telecommute is another important obstacle. 83% of those surveyed consider that their company is not sufficiently prepared to work remotely, both in organizational terms and in terms of technological equipment. Likewise, connectivity problems, which are still common in some areas of Spain, are also a major stumbling block.

perversion of benefits. Other studies, in addition, indicate that behind the advantages of teleworking indicated, some perversions can be hidden that, ultimately, lead to greater precariousness for the professional. Thus, an investigation by WFH Research published last February pointed out that, although remote work saved, globally, up to six hours a week in commuting and personal arrangements for employees, it also made them work three hours more because they had problems disconnecting from their work obligations in a domestic environment.

And along the same lines, another study, in this case by Microsoft and published in April 2022, indicated that more and more remote workers registered a peak of activity around 10 at night.

The authors of this research were not clear about the reason for this phenomenon, and elaborated two hypotheses to explain it: either it is a triumph of flexibility, since the workers adapted their working hours to the needs of their family life and finished their obligations work when these were fulfilled, or is it a perversion of teleworking, which forced them to finish their tasks after hours due to the increase in the number of meetings or the inability of the worker to separate personal and family life when both share the same physical space.

Lack of creativity. Other research has also recently uncovered lesser-known difficulties with teleworking, such as its lesser effectiveness in developing innovative ideas as a team. The study that reaches this conclusion, carried out by the universities of Columbia and Stanford, both in the United States, and published in the journal Nature, ensures that the screen reduces the cognitive focus of communicators, who focus more on their interlocutor and they ramble less, so they are less creative.

Imagen | May Gauthier