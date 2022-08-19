Teleworking has permeated the technology sector in Spain: this report states that 8 out of 10 jobs are remote

A report prepared by the National Observatory of Technology and Society (ONTSI) of Spain shows that, in Spain, there are sectors that are betting on teleworking much more than ever before in the history. Although there are indications that the remote work modality cannot grow much more (and in fact it has fallen since 2020), this report concludes that the ICT sector has indeed opted for teleworking.

By economic sectors, there are four areas in which more than 80% of employees work remotely. One of them is the ICT sector, where 87.8% of employees telecommute. Close behind is the real estate sector, followed by finance and insurance, and with 80.7% are professional, scientific and technical activities, according to this report.

At the same time,** 61% of the jobs offered** within what the ONTSI calls the technology sector offer the possibility of working remotely.

Hybrid work and changes from 2020





Another interesting fact is that according to the National Observatory of Technology and Society (ONTSI) the current trend in Spain is to promote hybrid work. Do not forget that even the public union allows officials to telework a few days per week.

The ONTSI itself affirmed in a report made in May in this regard that Spain was the European country with the lowest incidence of teleworking before March 2020. Three out of four people had not worked remotely before that date.

When the confinement due to the pandemic began, the low penetration of this type of work in our country “represented an obstacle to facing the confinement from the point of view of productive activity.” In the spring of 2021, an average of 15 hours per week was teleworking in Spain, similar to countries such as Italy, Poland or Estonia, but far from Portugal and France, where mandatory teleworking laws were approved at times of uptick in infections. In Spain we had a law in this regard in the summer of 2021.