Teleworking in Spain has increased, but growing much more is an illusion (for now): large companies return to the office

Although there was a time when it seemed that companies, after verifying during the confinement of the pandemic that tasks can be carried out from a remote PC and outside the office, had been convinced of teleworking, now there are certain decisions that show that really This work model has not fully materialized

On a global level, we have already seen that more and more companies distrust their teleworkers and monitor everything they do on their PC, even over the phone. Despite the fact that many Spaniards have shown in polls their dissatisfaction with returning to the office, there are many great companies that are making people return.

The big banks do not support telecommuting

As a last example, we have that Banco Santander has just announced its teleworking policy: it limits itself to establishing a maximum of 16 days of remote work per quarter for its employees (a little more than one day a week), less than what officials have.

CaixaBank announced last April that it would allow remote work six non-consecutive days per month, just like Banco Sabadell does. Bankinter has a limit of one day a week.

carrier policies

If we look at the operating companies, Vodafone is by far the most flexible. The British company allows its workers to work remotely 60% of their weekly hours and decide how they distribute those hours.

For example, it may be that they go to the office for whole days or you can go only in the mornings or only in the afternoons and do the rest from home or from wherever they want. Telefonica, MasMovil and Orange they only allow two of the five business days in a week.

Despite the fact that in 2022 there are no longer confinements, from the ONTSI (National Observatory of Technology and Society), 7.5% of the employed population has continued to work telematically during the first quarter of 2022. Although this represents a decrease of 0.4% compared to the last period of 2021, it can be seen how many companies may be changing their vision about not necessarily going to work.