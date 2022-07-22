Teleworking saves costs for companies… but it is not clear that workers also save

Today we learned that Amazon has halted some works it was carrying out to create new offices in downtown Bellevue, Washington. The goal, according to reports, is being able to calmly reassess the layouts of those workspaces you were building and also to rethink how they are going to take the return to the offices after a pandemic showed the advantages of teleworking or hybrid work.

Meta has also made a similar decision: the giant owner of Facebook had opted to have offices in Manhattan, New York, like other companies like Google. And now it seems to have changed plans. goal, has decided not acquire an additional space of 27,000 square meters, according to sources familiar with the matter. The company thus stops its plans to expand its new offices while it evaluates its strategy.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Up to 10,000 euros in savings per employee per year

These decisions should not surprise us if we take into account that there are studies that show that teleworking saves costs for companies. And more. According to Global Workplace Analytics, companies can save around 10,000 euros per employee every year if only their workers carry out their tasks remotely half the time.

It seems that this money It’s not just because of the lower real estate costsbut the study calculates that employees are more productive and present less labor absenteeism.

Another interesting study, which comes to us only with information from the United States (in Spain there are fewer reports in this regard), is from Flexjobs and estimates that lCompanies in the North American country saved 30,000 million in totalwhile during the days of confinement of the pandemic, the workers carried out their work remotely.

If we focus on Spain we see that there is less spending and therefore less saving. Even so, in 2020, when the teleworking phenomenon became massive, according to calculations by EffiWork, developed by WorkMeter, if teleworking were maintained throughout the year as it was during the three months of total confinement, Spanish companies would save an average of between 1,000 and 5,000 euros per year per employee.

Expenses for workers





On the other hand, there are studies that suggest that workers do have more expenses with teleworking. Of course, there are studies that disagree with this. And it is that while we spend more on light or on having better, more ergonomic equipment, we save on gasoline or going down to eat a tapa or a coffee during a breakwith the rest of the work team.

So, on the one hand, while the Hybrid Work 2022 of the technological Cisco, indicates that Spaniards who work remotely save, on average, about 100 euros a week compared to those who go to the office, which is just over 5,000 euros a year.

A large part of those surveyed (87%) consider that the elimination of commuting is the main source of monetary savings from telecommuting, especially those who had to go to the office by car. 71% considers that spending less on food is also very important.

This same study affirms that Spanish workers notice a lack of adequate resources to telework: 83% of respondents consider that their company is not sufficiently prepared to work remotely, on issues such as technological equipment, electricity (equipment connected for longer, the use of air conditioning if necessary or heating for more hours…). And that is where the expenses end up falling on us.

According to a Pew Research Center report, 75% of office workers in the United States set up a home office. And they paid for the workspace themselves, with a median spend of $572.

According to a new CreditCards.com survey, people in the United States save about $27 a month on restaurants and takeout, $33 on gas and public transportation, and $34 on paying someone to take care of their children. but that just offsets the extra $121 they spend on services (such as electricity and high-speed Internet or fuel).

In Spain, thanks to the Teleworking Law achieved by Minister Yolanda Díaz, the expenses should be borne by the company. What is not clear is that this is really always the case. The text establishes the “right to sufficient provision and maintenance of means, equipment and tools. This is developed by formulating that the company will have to be in charge of “all the means, equipment and tools necessary for the development of the activity” When there are technical difficulties, the company must guarantee “the precise attention“.

Cover photo via | [Christian Hume](Photo de Christin Hume and Unsplash)