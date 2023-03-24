Tell Me Lies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

The first season of Tell Me Lies, a very dramatic and strange drama on Hulu, is almost over. With the last episode of the drama series coming up soon, fans can’t wait to find out what happens next. But, hey, do we know anything new about whether or not the show will be back? The show is based on a series of interesting books written by Carola Lovering. 2018 was the year the book came out. It continues to be recognized as one of the best book series of 2018.

The new drama series will be about how long Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco have been together. We’re about to learn about Lucy, Stephen, and their small group of friends, as well as their crazy college life. In the show, a lot is about to happen. At the moment, people are looking forward to the second season of “Tell Me Lies.”

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Renewal Status

There will be a second season of the show. The exciting news was shared by Disney+ on November 29. The show’s streaming service, Hulu, posted a video montage of the characters with the words “Tell Me Lies season 2 is coming” on Instagram to let people know. But they haven’t said anything about when it will be out.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Cast

At this point, neither the network nor the people who make the show have said anything about season 2. But since most of the series’ main characters will be back for another season, here is a possible cast list for season 2.

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Catherine Missal as Bree

Spencer House as Wrigley

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Branden Cook as Evan

Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew

Alicia Crowder as Diana

Edmund Donovan as Max

Natalee Linez as Lydia Montgomery

Tyriq Withers as Tim

Gabriella Pession as Marianne

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Plot

After the end of last season, season two of Tell Me Lies is likely to up the ante and pick up in the past and present where season one left off. Meaghan Oppenheimer, who is in charge of the show, has said that the circumstances are going to get messier in the next season as the idea of revenge becomes a bigger part of the show. After seeing Stephen leave a party with Diana (Alicia Crowder), Lucy is sure to act the same way she did with Stephen the whole first season.

Since one of the biggest reveals of season one kept people on the edge of their seats, the show will probably show how Lucy’s best friend from back home, Stephen, and Natalie Linez’s character, Lydia, get engaged. Aside from the drama between Lucy and Stephen, viewers can expect to learn more about what happened before and after Macy died. Benjamin Wadsworth’s (Drew) close connection to her car accident made him feel worse than ever, while Stephen’s direct involvement didn’t seem to affect him at all. He will probably keep being just as bad as he is now.

While Lucy and Stephen’s drama in the first season was mostly about how toxic college relationships can be, the second season will likely use that as a starting point to go deeper into the ideas of revenge once we’ve discovered how those relationships have made us betray ourselves. Lucy is not the only one who feels this way. It will be intriguing to observe how she acts on her desire for revenge in the next season. By the end of the first season of Tell Me Lies, almost every character was on the road to wanting revenge. The show’s second season will be the time to find out where and how these feelings go.

Tell Me Lies Season 1 Recap

The first episode of the hit drama series Tell Me Lies came out on September 7, 2022. So far, we are very impressed by how interesting the series’ plot is. Get ready to learn a lot about Lucy and Stephen! As the story goes on, we learn more about their relationship, which is both loud and exciting. The show is about the everyday lives of college students in the 21st century. As the name of the series suggests, the story will also be full of lies. The show also talks about hard-to-talk-about things like drugs and sex.

Like the book series, the show brings us back to the present, where we’ll see Lucy getting ready for her first day of college, just like in the books. As the story goes on, we’ll see how Lucy falls for Stephen and how they become friends and start dating. Both of them are young and not very mature, so they will make mistakes. There are a lot of different things going on in the series. Tell Me Lies is not just a simple love story; in fact, it is not a love story at all. The idea of “moving on” is celebrated in the series. Watch the first season of the show, which is only available on Hulu, to learn more about Lucy and Stephen.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Release Date

Since filming for the second season hasn’t started yet, fans won’t be able to see Lucy and Stephen’s drama on TV until late 2023 at the earliest. But a date like that is probably just wishful thinking. The new season is more likely to come out in early 2024. The first season of the show didn’t start streaming on Hulu until more than a year after it was announced in August 2021. Season 2 is likely to take the same amount of time.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Trailer

No, the network hasn’t put out a new teaser or trailer for the new show. That will happen once production is done on time and the Hulu premiere date gets closer. In the meantime, we recommend that you watch the first season, which has been praised by critics and fans all over the world.

Based on 7 critic reviews, the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes said that 86% of people liked the movie and that it got an average rating of 5.7/10. Metacritic, which seems to use a weighted average, gave it a score of 65 out of 100 according to feedback from 8 critics, which means “generally positive reviews.”

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Episodes

The next season is likely to have the same number of about 10 episodes, each of which will run for 45 to 53 minutes and come out on Wednesdays. People think that it will have the same structure as the previous seasons in order to be consistent. On the contrary hand, we’d like to say that as of March, we don’t know for sure what the episode titles and numbers are.