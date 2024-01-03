Tell Me That You Love Me Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

There is a story in Tell Me That You Love Me Season 2 that is going to make you want to fall in love, and this show can make even grown men cry. Tell Me That You Love Me was a book for people who like stories that make you feel something and stay with you forever.

This show, which stars Jung Woo-sung, Hyeon-bin Shin, as well as Park Jin-joo, has won over K-drama fans all over the world. Tell Me That You Love Me was a healing melodrama that played upon Disney+, ENA, as well as Genie TV from November 27, 2023, to January 16, 2024. If you like Korean dramas, you may have heard of it.

Critics and fans both loved the show, which stars Jung Woo-sung as well as Shin Hyeon-bin. It got great reviews and high numbers.

Follows the relationship between Cha Jin-woo, a deaf artist who shows how he feels through drawings, and Jeong Mo-eun, a hopeful actor who speaks her heart. Some of the show’s themes were disability, self-love, friendship, as well as fate. It also had a beautiful music and photography.

Tell Me That You Love Me Season 2 Release Date:

As of now, it has been said that Tell Me That You Love Me has 16 episodes. The most recent episode, Episode 5, called “Empathy,” came out on December 5, 2023. The first season ends upon January 16, 2024. It is based upon a Japanese show by Jiro Shono as well as Nobuhiro Doi called “Aishiteiru to Ittekure.” Fans should know that it has 12 episodes.

We think Season 1 of Tell Me That You Love Me could be the first and last season. Season 2 could come out by the end of 2024 as well as the beginning of 2025, if the company tries to go in a different direction with the story.

The show was first and foremost a huge hit, both in Korea as well as around the world. Nielsen Korea says the show had an average rating of 9.5% across the country. This made it one of the most popular TV dramas of 2023.

Some fans and reviewers also said nice things about the show. They liked the acting, the writing, the directing, as well as the overall production quality. The show also won a number of awards, such as the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards for Best Drama, Best Actor, as well as Best Actress.

Tell Me That You Love Me Season 2 Cast:

Jae-Kyoon Lee plays Yoon J-ha

Jung Woo-sung plays Cha Jin-woo

Hyeon-bin Shin plays Jeong Mo-eun

Tell Me That You Love Me Season 2 Storyline:

Who will be in Tell Me That You Love Me Season 2 will depend on how the show picks up where Season 1 left off. As I already said, the first season finished on a cliffhanger that showed Cha Jin-woo wasn’t really deaf, yet had a rare disease that stopped him from hearing certain frequencies.

It had been years since he really was deaf because he felt bad about killing his first love, Song Seo-kyung, who was additionally deaf. Who will be in Tell Me That You Love Me Season 2 will depend on how the drama picks up where Season 1 left off.

This big turn of events changed everything we thought we knew regarding the main character as well as how he felt about Jeong Mo-eun. But Cha Jin-woo will be scared and feel bad about what he did, and he will try to explain as well as say sorry to Jeong Mo-eun.

He’ll tell her he was sorry for lying and that he loved her very much. He is going to tell her that he was scared to tell her the truth because he was afraid she would leave him, hate him, or feel sorry for him.

He is going to tell her that he feels bad about his past and wants to begin a new life alongside her. He will additionally inform her that he chose to have surgery because he wanted to be able to hear her words and talk to her better.

But Jeong Mo-eun will not be able to understand his reason and will turn him down. He should have believed her and been honest with her from the start, she will tell him. He broke her heart, and she doesn’t want to see him again. She will additionally inform him she doesn’t believe him and that she still thinks he is lying to her.

However, Cha Jin-woo as well as Jeong Mo-eun will continue to worry about and miss each other even though they try to forget about each other. Also, they’ll run into each other in different places and situations, like at work, at social events, or just by chance.

They’ll also think about and dream about each other and wish things had been different. They will also understand that they still have many problems to settle and that they need to reach out to each other and make things right.

Other characters, like Yoon Jo-han, Jeong Mo-dam, Oh Ji-yu, Song Seo-jin, Lee Min-ho, Kim Ji-soo, as well as Park Seo-joon, will also grow and change over the course of the show. They will each have their own stories and arcs.

They will additionally experience their own relationships as well as fights, and these will have an effect on the relationship between the main pair. There will also be some new characters on the show, who will spice up the story and add some action.

There will be more twists and turns in the show, like finding out why Song Seo-kyung really died, what’s wrong with Cha Jin-woo, who Jeong Mo-eun’s biological father is, the scandal involving Lee Min-ho, Kim Ji-soo’s betrayal, Park Seo-joon’s revenge, and Cha Jin-woo’s ex-girlfriend Han Soo-yeon’s return.

From what the original script says, this is how the second season of Tell Me That You Love Me will go. As stated before, though, this may not be the precise plot of the second season if the show gets picked up for a third season.

Based on what people say and what the network wants, the production team as well as the network may make some changes to the story. To make the story more interesting and thrilling, they might also add a few novel parts and shocks.

Tell Me That You Love Me Season 2 Trailer Release:

We don’t have a video for “Tell Me That You Love Me” because the show’s creators haven’t shared one for the new season yet. That being said, viewers can go to FuboTV and watch the opening for the last season.

Where To Watch Tell Me That You Love Me Season 2?

Tell Me That You Love Me is a moving love story about two very different people. It was written by Kim Min-Jung and produced through Kim Yoon-Jin. Every Tuesday and Monday at 9 pm KST, you can only watch it on Disney Plus, ENA, or Genie TV.