Tell me what your home is like and I’ll tell you what router and accessories you need to maximize your coverage

On several occasions we have talked about how the materials with which your house is built conspire against the coverage of your mobile phone, either by the pure signal of your operator’s network or by the signal of your personal WiFi network. Everything influences whether your phone gets more or less signal, your laptop, your Smart TV, but You also have to take something into account: the shape of your house and where the router is located.

For this reason, depending on what our home is like and where we have the main router placed, we will need some router models or others, or specific accessories, in order to obtain optimal coverage throughout our home. The waves are like that, apparently capricious but with a series of scientific rules that can be adapted to our use.

There are settings for each house and rooms to avoid or “go around”

First of all, we must bear in mind that the best place to place the router in your house is in a central point, either camouflaged or visible. That solves many problems when it comes to offering coverage because waves propagate in a circular fashion from the router, hence making it the center of your connected home is undoubtedly the best idea. But installers do not always make it easy and the router is usually installed next to the door, whether we are in a flat, a duplex or a house.

If possible, therefore, we should try to choose the most central point of our home. If possible, eye, although we can also rely on a secondary router. A little talked about trick, by the way. We cancel the WiFi network of the main router, that of our operator, we send the signal by cable to a secondary router and we put it in the part of the house that most interests us. Again, in the most central part. But if you want to leave the router where it is, there are ways to solve coverage problems.

If you can’t avoid having to cross the kitchen or a bathroom with your signal, you’d better use a PLC so you don’t lose power

First, we must take into account the size of our house to be able to calculate the power that we will need. A small apartment (60/70 meters) is not the same as a three-storey house. Mainly because the flats usually have plasterboard walls that favor the transmission of waves, while the houses have brick walls and cement floors that make propagation difficult. And if we have to carry the signal two floors above the router, everything gets even more complicated.

We must also take into account the situation of the two worst rooms in our house when sending WiFi from one point to another. We are talking about the bathroom (or bathrooms) and the kitchen. The presence of tiles and pipes in these two rooms makes it preferable to avoid them if they are located in some central position. The usual thing is that the bathroom is at the entrance and that the kitchen is located at one end of the house, so they should not be too much in the way. But you never know. So let’s look at each type of house we can find.

Let’s imagine that you live in a small flat with one floor

“In the middle of the house” is always a good option

As we have already said, the router is usually located at the entrance and both the bathroom and the kitchen are not usually in the middle of anything, but at the ends. In this case, a medium power router should suffice for our purpose of bringing coverage to every corner of our home. It is different that we need a cable connection wherever we are working, and that said point is far from the router.

A small apartment with plasterboard walls should not have coverage problems. And if you need a wired access point: PLC

Netgear PL1000-100PES – Kit de adaptadores PLC Powerline Gigabit (1 Puerto Ethernet Gigabit, AC 1000 Mbps), Blanco

In this case it is useful to rely on a pair of PLC devices, one of which will be placed next to the router and the other will be located where we need a cable connection. Eye, something valid for the laptop but also for a Smart TV or for a game console. If we want to avoid wireless transmission to gain speed of response and bandwidth, a PLC may be our solution.

What if the floor is larger than normal?

In the event that our address exceeds 80 square meters, we can begin to have coverage problems due to distance and walls that we have to go through. The walls attenuate the coverage so we can choose to place a WiFi repeater at a central point in our home. The router will be in charge of giving a signal to this extender and it will do the rest to the last corner of the house.

here we can also use a PLC device that has WiFi. That will help us to overcome any obstacle between the router and the PLC that will be in charge of extending our WiFi. At this point, things are about taste. If the walls are thicker than necessary or made of materials such as brick, then it may be that we prefer a PLC than a normal WiFi extender.

Let’s imagine that you live in a multi-storey house or in a duplex

Centered, also vertically

We come to the most complicated cases, because here the “damn floor” comes into play that eats up a good part of the wave that our router emits. We can choose place a more powerful router if we wish, but that will not solve our problems. Especially if, in addition to the house itself, we have a garden in which we also want to have a connection.





TP-Link Archer AX53 – WiFi 6 AX3000 Router, Dual Band 2.4Ghz/5Ghz, 1xWAN/4xLAN Gigabit Port, WPA3, OFDMA, WPS, Ultra-Low Latency, HomeShield, OneMesh Technology, Black

With several floors: routers supporting the main one. The garden? With a WiFi extender you have plenty.

To save plants, it is best to have a second router to place on a different floor than the main one. We can take the signal to it through a pair of PLC devices or simply by using the WiFi extension itself. Thus we will have a router giving a signal to each floor, using the second in “bridge” mode so that the WiFi network is the same throughout our home and our mobile does not have to jump from one WiFi to another depending on where we are.

If our home has three floors and we want to use this main router plus secondary router structure, it is better that we use a pair of PLCs and place the second router at the top. Thus, using the “bridge” mode we will have a router on the lower floor, a router on the upper floor and none in the intermediate plant, but this being fed by the other two. Thanks to the PLC we will not lose signal regardless of the size of our home.

Wait a minute, the garden.

What if we have a garden? In this case, it would be advisable to use a WiFi extender for the ground floor that drinks (the signal) directly from the main router. We will place this WiFi extender next to the exit door of the garden and there we will have coverage. Since we will not have walls in the garden itself, as we do inside the house, we will not need too much power to cover the entire area. Unless we have a farm or a plantation. It’s a joke. But not. Medium sized gardens please.

The Mesh Router Solution

This is another alternative that we must take into account because it has multiple advantages, although it also has its drawbacks. Mesh routers connect to each other without us having to have advanced knowledge, and they expand the signal throughout our home without too many problems. Unless our house is very long and we have to distance the routers from each other.





Mercusys – HALO H50G(3-Pack), AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi, Dual Band, Coverage up to 550 m², 3× Gigabit Port per Unit, MU-MIMO, Beamforming, Parental Control, Smart Connect, multicolor

In that case, the signal that will reach the second router will be weak and we may have speed and latency problems. And if we place the router closer to the first, we can have coverage black spots in our house. Again, we must place these Mesh routers in such a way that we prevent the signal from passing through bathrooms or the kitchen. We’ll save ourselves a few headaches.

Mesh routers are useful if you don’t have to separate them too far from each other. If you can’t avoid this, use normal routers and you’ll save a lot of money.

A solution in the case of Mesh routers is that we send the signal from the first to the second through a PLC, thus avoiding signal loss. But then the spirit of the continuous network between routers is lost, and the Mesh solution then becomes too expensive. If we have to separate the routers a lot from each otherit is better to resort to a cheaper secondary router instead of setting up a Mesh network in our home.

These are the most common situations when building a WiFi network that covers our entire home, and we can summarize the keys to keep them all close at hand: