tell us about that project that uses technology to improve the world and win an Honor Magic4 Pro

Technology is everywhere: in our pocket, on our desk, in the car, and even in the kitchen. It makes our lives easier, but it also serves to change the world. Is there any end more HONORABLE than that? At Xataka we believe not.

That is why we want, hand in hand with Honor, to reward those small technology-based, local projects that deserve to be known because are already generating an impact on society. That they use technology to take care of the environment, to generate social good and improve the world around us. Of course, you, xatakeros and xatakeras, can also play a fundamental role and, incidentally, enter the contest for an Honor Magic4 Pro.

Help us find those HONORable Projects

Finding these projects is not easy, that is why we want not only to ask for your collaboration, but also to thank you with nothing and more and nothing less than an Honor Magic4 Pro, its latest high-end. Participating is very simple: You just have to tell us about that specific HONORable project that you know, which is being implemented in your city or town and is already having an impact. You have two ways: Instagram and Twitter.

In Instagram You just have to follow @Honor_ES and @Xataka and put a comment on this publication telling us about that specific HONORable project.

In Twitter you just have to follow @Honors y @xataka and send a tweet with the hashtag #HONORable telling us about the project.

🚀 CONTEST! In @Xataka we search together @honors honorable projects and we give away an Honor Magic4 Pro among the proposals👇 1️⃣ Follow on @Xataka y @honors

2️⃣ Propose an honorable project that is known through the hashtag #HONORable Until 05/31/22 😉 pic.twitter.com/syCtOBDNXI – xataka (@xataka) May 20, 2022

It is not worth leaving the proposals in the comments of this article.

To participate, in addition to meeting these requirements, You must be over 18 years old and reside in Spain. The winner (it doesn’t matter if you participate on Instagram or Twitter) will be chosen by the Xataka team. Entries are unlimited, so you can increase your chances of winning the device by telling us multiple projects. Each of the comments or tweets must be made individually. Here you can consult the legal bases.

The contest starts now, it will last from May 20 to 31. It should be noted that the project mentioned by the winner of the contest does not necessarily have to be one of the projects awarded in the final action.

This adventure that we started in Xataka hand in hand with Honor is very exciting. It is an excellent opportunity to discover and give visibility to those more unknown, local projects and personal technology-based initiatives that are making an impact around you.

Take, for example, that project tech started by two friends who are managing to repopulate their town or who, through technology and altruistically, are directly helping a specific group of the population. That is what we want to give visibility and reward.

In this initiative we are going to seek three projects that meet these characteristics. We will go to meet them first-hand wherever they are, we will record a mini-documentary about each one of them and we will publish a report telling their story, their initiative and their impact.

This content is a collaboration and sponsorship between Xataka and the brand, but there is no agreement on the script or the selection of themes. The editorial content is entirely prepared by Xataka.