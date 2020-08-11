Tellfilm to Shoot Stefan Jäger’s ‘Monte Verità’ in Ticino

Zurich-Berlin primarily based Tellfilm, producer of “Blue My Thoughts” from “Killing Eve” director Lisa Brühlmann, is about to go into manufacturing on Aug. 22 on its largest film but, “Monte Verità,” a interval drama a couple of lady’s across-the-board emancipation.

Set to shoot in the Locarno area of Ticino, southern Switzerland, “Monte Verita” is lead produced by Tellfilm and co-produced by Vienna’s KGP Filmproduction and Coin Movie in Germany’s Cologne.

Directed by Stefan Jäger (“Horizon Lovely”), “Monte Verità” consolidates Tellfilm’s transformation from an organization making films concentrating on the Swiss home market into one creating higher-profile European co-productions.

“‘Blue My Thoughts’ and ‘Animals’ marked a form of breakthrough for us. ’Monte Verità’ is our subsequent step, the most important Telefilm manufacturing to date. We now have grow to be greater and extra worldwide,” mentioned Katrin Renz, CEO at Tellfilm and one of many European Movie Promotion’s 2018 Producers on the Transfer on the 71st Cannes Pageant.

“Monte Verità” is about in 1906, on the artists well being spa of the title in Ascona, Ticino, which channeled a lot of the groundswell of forces – Freud’s theories of psychoanalysis, the push for girls’s rights, free dance love and even vegan meals – difficult Belle Epoque bourgeois conservatism.

“Monte Verità was based over 100 years in the past. It grew to become a tremendous place, well-known in Germany, the place artists got here collectively to talk about points that are nonetheless very fashionable,” mentioned Renz.

Written by Cornelia Naraks, the characteristic revolves round Hanna Leitner, a lady in her late 20s who really feel suffocated by the inflexible day by day routine of a bourgeois family with husband Anton and their two daughters. She begins to undergo power bronchial asthma assaults and reject Anton’s sexual advances which causes him to dispatch Hanna to a neurologist, Otto Gross, a disciple of Freud (whose character relies on the real-life determine).

When Anton rapes Hanna and Gross leaves for the Alps, Hanna follows Gross in desperation – to uncover at Monte Verità a freedom she has by no means identified and her personal unsuspected abilities as a photographer, a life ardour.

Although she misses her daughters deeply, the query now could be if she will be able to ever return to her former bourgeois life.

There’s no simple reply. “How can the protagonist perceive that she has a basic proper to prioritize her seek for her identification, particularly as an individual who has grown up in a society which gave her treasured little alternative for self-actualization?” Jäger asks.

“The extra feminine artists stride in the path of independence (and subsequently away from household ties) the extra scandal is ignited round them,” Jäger added.

Development on the Casa Centrale – or central residence – of Monte Verità has been initiated in Cologne, with the set then transported and constructed on a hill in countryside in Ticino, the place Monte Verità was created, close to Ascona, simply outdoors Locarno.

DCM Filmdistribution will distribute “Monte Verità” in Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Liechtenstein.

Tellfilm will observe up “Monte Verità” by producing “Bachmann & Frisch,” the subsequent characteristic movie from New German Cinema director Margarethe von Trotta (“The Misplaced Honor of Katharina Blum,” “Rosa Luxemburg”), which charts the tormented and contradictory relationship between liberated Austrian poet Ingeborg Bachmann and Swiss playwright Max Frisch.

To shoot in 2021, the characteristic movie is about up as a co-production between Tellfilm, Amour Fou in Austria and Luxembourg, and Tellfilm Deutschland, the German manufacturing operation that Tellfilm arrange in 2013.

“This will likely be a giant manufacturing as properly,” mentioned Renz. “We now have tales in Switzerland – ‘Monte Verità,’ Max Frisch – which might be common and fascinating for the worldwide market as properly.”

Tellfilm’s current credit additionally embrace “Animals,” a properly reviewed co-production between Tellfilm, Austria’s Coop99 Filmproduktion and Poland’s Opus Movie from Swiss-Polish writer-director Greg Zglinski.