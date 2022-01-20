Telltale elaborates on The Expanse and explains why they wanted to tell this story from the hit series

This joint development with Deck Nine Games will be “canon” and will tell the origins of the belted Drummer.

During the gala of The Game Awards 2021 in December, the team of Telltale Games surprised with the presentation of The Expanse: A Telltale Series, a development in collaboration with Deck Nine, authors of Life is Strange: True Colors. Now, through an interview, the executive director of Telltale Games shares various details of the project and how this adventure in the science fiction universe was conceived.

We wanted to tell something that could become canonJamie Ottilie“We wanted a character that they hadn’t done a backstory for, because we wanted to tell something that could become canon,” Jamie Ottilie tells Game Informer. “She is unique as a belt [los habitantes del cinturón y sistema solar exterior en la obra de James S. A. Corey], he comments, explaining the chiaroscuros and motivations of the character. “We wanted to tell how he became that person. His story is not told in the novels, and there were no plans to make it into the TV series either. Drummer as such does not exist in the books […], and we really like that because they give us a lot of room to develop an interesting story around it.”

How does everything come together in the adventure? Ottilie promises a journey beyond the asteroid belt, where players will work with a mixed team of interians. [los habitantes de la Tierra, la Luna y Marte] and belters of great personality. “And, of course, they must make life or death decisions that will affect the team“.

The CEO of Telltale Games also explains the reasons for choosing Deck Nine Games for The Expanse: A Telltale Series. At first, the Westminster studio was considered to handle The Wolf Among Us 2. However, adds Ottilie, they soon realized that Deck Nine would do a better job with an IP with fewer limitations and predetermined expectations than a sequel. .

The talk with Game Informer sheds new details on the development of The Wolf Among Us 2, delving into the story and protagonists, and clarifying once again how this time there will be no delays between the releases of the different chapters of the story, which will have a period premiere two weeks fixed in advance.

