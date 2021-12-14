Telltale Explains The Wolf Among Us 2’s Absence From The Game Awards And Promises News Soon

During the gala we got to know The Expanse, but we didn’t know anything about the fable-inspired game.

We are already Monday, but the hangover from The Game Awards 2021 still lasts. The event left us a very extensive list of announcements, where different protagonists made their appearance. One of them was Telltale Games, who once again raised his head with a new project at hand: the science fiction series The Expanse.

However, fans of the characteristic style of the studio’s works missed some news regarding The Wolf Among Us 2, about which we did not hear any news. Those responsible know it, so they have wanted to answer the requests officially and not forget the adventure that transforms some of the best-known fables.

There will be news in a couple of weeksThrough a post on his official blog, Telltale recalls that the sequel was announced during The Game Awards 2019, although at that time it was in pre-production. Currently, they confirm that the team is working on the development of the game, but explain that they had nothing they could show the public, despite the constant claim in networks.

However, they call us very soon to find out new details. In the next issue of Game Informer magazine, those responsible will teach new information in just a few weeks from Bigby Wolf’s game. They will also talk about the rest of the games, about what it is like to work with the new graphics engine and they will tell us how the reconstruction of the studio is being carried out.

In addition to all this, they have promised that they have a surprise in store looking forward to next year that we will meet soon. They refer to something other than The Wolf Among Us 2, which so far only has a very brief announcement of a Telltale living a new life, with a new direction in charge of the studio, which a few years ago could boast of being at the top of the industry.

