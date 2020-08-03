Telluride Film Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Canceled by COVID-19

Three weeks after a spike in coronavirus instances pressured the Telluride Film Festival crew to cancel its 2020 occasion, organizers have introduced the lineup that will have been.

“The Present,” because the pageant refers to its annual function program, deliberate to incorporate “Ammonite,” a love story co-starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan; “The Rider” director Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland”; up to date Western “Concrete Cowboy” with Idris Elba; and Roger Michell’s heist film “The Duke,” with Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent — all 4 of which can make their premieres at Venice or Toronto as a substitute.

However most of the movies within the documentary-heavy lineup weren’t chosen for both of these festivals, which explains why Telluride government director Julie Huntsinger felt it was vital to share their alternatives. The Telluride crew sometimes retains their alternatives secret till the day earlier than the pageant, which takes place over Labor Day weekend within the small Colorado group.

Till July 14, Huntsinger and her crew had been exploring methods to host a secure model of the occasion, together with social distancing, reserved seating and out of doors screenings. However locals weren’t so eager on the thought, and the college district had requested the pageant to not use their services, and plenty of attendees have been rolling their passes over to 2021 as a substitute.

Contemplating the havoc COVID-19 has wreaked on the inventive group, government director Julie Huntsinger felt that making their alternatives public — and sharing particulars on the place a few of them might be seen — was one of the simplest ways to help the movies and filmmakers. Along with screening movies, the pageant arranges three Silver Medallion Awards every year, with particular tributes held for the honorees. This yr’s honorees would have been Anthony Hopkins (whose well-reviewed Sundance drama, “The Father,” was chosen), “Ammonite” star Kate Winslet and “Nomadland” writer-director-producer Chloé Zhao.

The Telluride 2020 Lineup



“After Love” (Aleem Khan, U.Okay.)

“All In: The Struggle for Democracy” (Liz Garbus, Lisa Cortés, U.S.)

Tips on how to watch: In choose theaters Sept. 9, obtainable to stream on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 18

“The Alpinist” (Peter Mortimer, Nick Rosen, U.S.)

Tips on how to watch: Observe @redbulldocs for screening updates

“Ammonite” (Francis Lee, U.Okay.)

Tips on how to watch: Toronto Worldwide Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

“Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer” (Andrey A. Tarkovsky, Italy-Russian Federation-Sweden)

“Apples” (Christos Nikou, Greece-Poland-Slovenia)

Tips on how to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12)

“The Automat” (Lisa Hurwitz, U.S.)

Tips on how to watch: comply with at Fb.com/THEAUTOMATthemovie for screening updates

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Damaged Coronary heart” (Frank Marshall, U.S.)

“Charlatan” (Agnieszka Holland, Czech Republic-Eire-Poland-Slovakia)

Tips on how to watch: screening on the now in-progress Transilvania Worldwide Film Festival

“Concrete Cowboy” (Ricky Staub, U.S.)

Tips on how to watch: Toronto Worldwide Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

“Expensive Mr. Brody” (Keith Maitland, U.S.)

“The Duke” (Roger Michell, U.Okay.)

Tips on how to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), theatrical launch Spring 2021

“The Father” (Florian Zeller, U.Okay.-France)

Tips on how to watch: Toronto Worldwide Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

“Fireball: Guests From Darker Worlds” (Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer, U.Okay.-U.S.)

Tips on how to watch: Toronto Worldwide Film Festival (Sept. 10-19), Stream on Apple+ (date TBD)

“Ibrahim” (Samir Guesmi, France)

Tips on how to watch: French launch Dec. 9

“Mainstream” (Gia Coppola, U.S.)

Tips on how to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12)

“Mandibules” (Quentin Dupieux, France)

Tips on how to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), French launch Dec. 2

“MLK/FBI” (Sam Pollard, U.S.)

Tips on how to watch: Toronto Worldwide Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

“The Most Stunning Boy within the World” (Kristina Lindström, Kristian Petri, Sweden)

“By no means Gonna Snow Once more” (Małgorzata Szumowska, co-dir. Michał Englert, Poland-Germany)

Tips on how to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12)

“Nomadland” (Chloé Zhao, U.S.)

Tips on how to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), Toronto Worldwide Film Festival (Sept. 10-19), Telluride From Los Angeles Drive-In Screening (Sept. 11), New York Film Festival (Sept. 25-Oct. 11), theatrical launch Fall 2020

“Notturno” (Gianfranco Rosi, Italy-France-Germany)

Tips on how to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), Toronto Worldwide Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

“Pray Away” (Kristine Stolakis, U.S.)

“There Is No Evil” (Mohammad Rasoulof, Germany-Iran)

Tips on how to watch: theatrical and digital launch at http://www.KinoMarquee.com by finish of 2020

“To the Moon” (Tadhg O’Sullivan, Eire)

Tips on how to watch: Venice Days Film Festival (Sept. 2-12)

”Torn” (Max Lowe, U.S.)

“The Truffle Hunters” (Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw, Italy-U.S.-Greece)

“Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Dialog” (Lisa Immordino Vreeland, U.S.)

“The Method I See It” (Daybreak Porter, U.S.)