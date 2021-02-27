Telluride Film Festival Sets September Dates for In-Person Event

The Telluride Film Festival is optimistic that by September, will probably be capable of safely maintain an in-person occasion within the Colorado mountain city, together with an additional day of programming. The fest is about for Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, organizers introduced Friday.

Govt director Julie Huntsinger stated in a press release, “We’re past excited to announce our dates. Our place inside the pageant calendar offers us hope that we can maintain the pageant this yr. We’re guided by science and are repeatedly evaluating the worldwide pandemic in relation to well being, journey and stay occasions. Time will inform, however within the meantime, we’re busy planning for and placing collectively an unimaginable program.”

The pageant isn’t making new passes out there, since most passholders rolled over their 2020 passes to this yr. “With out realizing theater capability restrictions, the small variety of passes left are being held again out of an abundance of warning,” Huntsinger stated.

The pageant is compiling a wait record for passes.

“We want to take this second to thank everybody for their continued help of Telluride Film Festival. There have been some really exceptional souls who went above and past all through the previous 12 months,” stated Huntsinger. “It has been a troublesome yr for everybody, and we hope to welcome again our viewers to the gorgeous mountains of Telluride to do what we do finest: rejoice the artwork of movie.”

The pageant additionally revealed its 2021 poster, designed by Meow Wolf’s Luke Dorman with a motif of basic movie show marquees and movie gear. Dorman, the lead graphic designer for the immersive artwork firm, is presently engaged on Meow Wolf Denver, a everlasting, four-story expertise opening in late 2021.

The 2020 pageant was canceled in July as a result of pandemic, however introduced that it might have premiered movies together with “Nomadland,” “The Father,” “The Truffle Hunters” and “The Method I See It.”