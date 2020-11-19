Temple dispute in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena said – BJP gets people to dance for free

Maharashtra News: Since the opening of the temple in Maharashtra, the dispute between the BJP and Shiv Sena has been increasing. While the BJP is taking the credit for opening the temple in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena says that the decision to open the temple is from the Maharashtra government and it has not taken this decision under pressure from anyone. The Shiv Sena has said through its mouthpiece Saamana that what has happened to the Bharatiya Janata Party? Has the BJP turned its head in Maharashtra? Also Read – Strong shock to BJP in Maharashtra – Tight leader and former Union Minister Jai Singh Rao resigns

The Shiv Sena said, BJP made an agitation, so talking like the doors of God were opened means pledging the remaining wisdom. Those who had little connection with the ideology of BJP or Hindutva, such people entered BJP for power. Outsiders should speak and advise on Hindutva, it will be called a joke.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Shiv Sena said that an agitation was made to open the locks of temples by putting forward one bogus 'Acharya'. Who is that teacher? But BJP gets people to dance for free. Harassing in the name of Maharashtra government by bringing rent has become a business of their free time.

If there was a movement to open the temple through the BJP’s outsiders and the Hindu Hindutvaists, then they should have done it in front of Prime Minister Modi’s house, because the state government was following the instructions of the Corona at the center.

Nachchanis who take credit for opening the temple must understand

The reason why the lockdown started again in countries like England and Europe, should be understood by the Nachnis who took the credit for opening the temple. Where was the BJP’s love and reverence for the gods and goddesses while ‘jai-jai’ insulting the ‘outsider’ actress insulting Mumbai?