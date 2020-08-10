Temples of the temple will remain closed during the Corona period, this will be the birth of Lord Krishna, know

JANMASHTMI: The festival of Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated with great pomp and gaiety on August 12 in the country. The effect of corona virus is clearly visible on the Krishna birth anniversary program being celebrated this time. This time during Janmashtami, the doors of all the temples of Braj including Krishna’s birthplace will be closed. Although like every time, this time too, on the occasion of the birth anniversary, there will be a grand and supernatural touch, but the devotees will not hear the ‘Nanda’s house Anand Bhayo Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki’. Also Read – Janmashtami 2020 Date And Timing: Sri Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on this day, learn pooja method and auspicious time

What kind of preparations are going on at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Shri Kapil Sharma, the secretary of the institute, gave the information during the press conference. He told that the festival of Shri Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 12. The birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna will be equipped with magnificent light. Lord Shri Krishna Purnendu Kunj will be seated in the bungalow and give a darshan to the devotees in a beautiful form. The style and art of this bungalow will be unique. Thakur ji will be wearing a Pushpadanta dress on this special death anniversary.

In the consecration of God, classical customs and tradition will be completely followed. It will also be noted that for the devotees who are unable to see this time, they will have darshan of God through TV channels and other means of broadcasting, so that the devotees will realize that they can come and see them before joining Thakurji. Have been.

Kapil Sharma said that the birth anniversary program on Janmashtami will begin at 11:00 pm with the worship of Shri Ganesh Navagraha etc. After that the Lord’s flower will be worshiped. After the floral ceremony, the doors of the temple will be closed. Aarti of the Lord will start at 12 o’clock with the Lord’s night after 11:55. With that, the entire temple will be buzzed with drum drums. The Deity of God will be done with the milk of 33 million Gods and Goddess Kamadhenu cow. The president of the institute Nritya Gopal Das ji will also attend this event.

Regarding the arrival of the devotees and the distribution of offerings, the secretary of the institute said that due to the corona in the birthplace premises, the arrival of devotees will be completely banned. In addition to the worship and other programs at the place of birth, only 10% of the staff will work in the previous years.