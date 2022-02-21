Temporary changes: how the new modification in the regulation that soccer players demand works

Soccer players demand the inclusion of temporary changes in the regulations (Reuters)

The English Professional Footballers Union (PFA) advocated this Monday in favor of temporary substitutions, apart from the definitive ones, in case of suspicion of concussionone day after a new incident this Sunday in Leeds.

Since 2020, la International Board (IFAB), guarantor of the rules of football, launched an experiment authorizing competition organizers to test concussion protocols, allowing one player per team to be permanently replaced in the event of a suspicious crash, in addition to the five authorized changes. “As the players’ representative body in England, we clearly ask the IIFAB for the introduction of temporary substitutions for concussion cases”, declared the PFA in a statement.

“These temporary shock substitutions they will offer the possibility for medical services to work more calmly to offer the best possible diagnosis (…) without a team being outnumberedreducing the pressure on players and medical teams”, indicated the PFA.

Robin Koch injured his head, continued to play after being treated, but was eventually replaced (Reuters)

On Sunday against Manchester United (4-2), Leeds player Robin Koch, injured in the skull, initially returned to the pitch before having to be substituted 19 minutes later. “The example of Robin Koch again provides proof that current concussion protocols in football do not prioritize player safety”, asserted the PFA.

“It often happens that players return to play after having suffered concussions, and are forced to leave the field of play shortly after, after having seen their symptoms worsen,” he adds.

The Premier League is ascribed to the IFAB protocol on concussions, but Leeds did not use their right to an extra substitution, as, according to their manager Marcelo Bielsa, Koch suffered a cut on the scalp and not a concussion.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

What is the ETC, the silent enemy that has world football in suspense and forces FIFA to seek changes

The tragic fate that overshadows the 1966 World Cup champion England team

A player from Germany does not remember that he played the World Cup final against Argentina