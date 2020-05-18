‘Temptation Island’ Global Cast and Crew Will be Quarantined – Variety

Banijay Group is gearing as much as check and quarantine solid and crew because it prepares to start out manufacturing on a number of worldwide variations of its actuality format “Temptation Island” this summer time.

As COVID-19 restrictions start to ease, native variations of “Temptation Island” are being readied with strict security pointers in place for broadcasters within the U.S., Spain, Germany, Holland and Finland.

The choice to press forward with manufacturing of “Temptation Island” stands in stark distinction to ITV’s announcement earlier this month that it has canceled this yr’s U.Ok. version of “Love Island,” which was as a result of movie in Mallorca, saying logistically it was not possible to take action.

Banijay Group’s senior VP for format acquisitions Carlotta Rossi Spencer tells Variety the “Temptation Island” format has been recommissioned for a second season in Spain after a January launch on Telecinco and Cuatro, the place it averaged 2.7 million viewers all through its 10-episode run.

Banijay is lining up a July shoot within the Dominican Republic for the Spanish model, which has already accomplished casting. A back-up plan to shoot in Spain is being put in place in case filming within the Dominican Republic can not happen.

The solid and crew will be examined for COVID-19 and quarantined for 2 weeks earlier than manufacturing begins within the Dominican Republic. Common and regimented testing may also proceed all through manufacturing.

Further security measures may also be put in place, together with common disinfecting of working areas. A devoted well being supervisor may also be connected to the manufacturing.

Finnish business channel Nelonen has additionally simply greenlit an eighth season of “Temptation Island,” with manufacturing set to happen in two villas in Finland over the summer time. Testing and quarantining of solid and crew may also be applied earlier than manufacturing begins in June or July.

Rossi Spencer mentioned each the German and Dutch model may also movie this summer time, and that location particulars are presently being finalized.

The German model, which airs on RTL and its streamer Now TV, is about to shoot in July and August. The manufacturing group is presently exploring the precise location for the shoot, which might presumably be within the Dominican Republic in the identical location because the Spanish model. One other risk would be a European location.

Security measures for the German manufacturing embrace: plexiglass partitions in autos and management room; day by day fever measurements twice a day, in addition to coronavirus assessments in case of suspected circumstances; use of masks, gloves and distancing for crew; disinfection of working areas and package; and working in clusters to reduce threat of an infection.

Banijay makes a V.I.P. model of “Temptation Island” for Videoland in Holland, and this shoot might additionally happen within the Dominican Republic or Europe.

The U.S. model of “Temptation Island,” which airs on USA Community, was set to start out capturing season three in March in Maui, Hawaii, however was postponed as coronavirus began spreading around the globe. The collection has been already been solid and Banijay is hoping manufacturing will happen in Maui once more this yr, relying on journey restrictions easing. “It’s only a matter of understanding once they can go (into manufacturing),” says Rossi Spencer. If it’s not potential to shoot in Maui, Banijay will discover different areas to make sure filming this yr.

In Italy, Banijay is presently in negotiations about future seasons with Mediaset’s Canale 5, the place it has aired since 2014.

The brand new seasons of “Temptation Island” being shot this summer time will air from late 2020 onwards.

Every model of “Temptation Island” shoots for between 14-21 days. The solid includes 4 {couples} and eight singletons, whereas the crew measurement averages round 50 — though that is prone to be scaled again this summer time to make filming safer and extra manageable.

Rossi Spencer says security will be “the primary precedence” because the format goes into manufacturing. She provides there’s excessive demand amongst audiences for the return of acquainted reveals, past most of the fast turnaround applications that had been greenlit as quickly as lockdowns had been applied.

“Temptation Island” is pitched as “the final word check of faithfulness,” following courting {couples} at a pivotal time of their relationship, once they should determine if they’re able to commit, or go their separate methods. The {couples} journey to an island, the place they be a part of eligible males and girls. There, they stay the “single life” in a check that’s meant to assist reply their most tough questions on their relationship. Banijay Rights additionally sells completed variations of the “Temptation Island” format.