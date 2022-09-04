Temtem resolves doubts about his final version and promises to challenge even the most skilled players

3DJuegos has had the pleasure of speaking with the authors of this Pokémon-style RPG.

Those players who like Temtem, the spanish pokemonwill check themselves on the following multiple lines news and features of this title developed by Crema Games and that already has a release date. 3DJuegos has had the pleasure of speaking with the developers and they have resolved doubts about its final version and promise to challenge even the most skilled players.

Everything random related to the economy is always reviewedCrema GamesOne of the first questions we ask you is about the items and endgame island (Tamer’s Paradise). One of the developers tells us about all the types of objects that we will find: “Radars to capture Lumas, performance items to increase the stats of your Temtem, cosmetics, furniture…”, says one of the promoters.

How difficult can Tamer’s Paradise be? The creators reply: “The AI ​​in Tamer’s Paradise scales to infinityso even the best player in the world with the best team will come to a point where will not be able to win. The idea behind this is that players can bite each other to get further and further. “In addition, we have also been told that it is “more than likely” to see new Legendary Items.

In Tamer’s Paradise if you’re playing co-op you will not receive the same amount of income as if you do it alone: ​​”Doesn’t offer as many options cooperative like the rest of the game as it is focused on endgame content. Those that are played cooperatively reward both players considering that there are two”.

The part of the community is very important for usCrema GamesFrom 3DJuegos we ask if Temtem Showdown has a text tool so that players can import and export equipment like in Pokémon Showdown: “And! It’s one of the things that we are working although we are still investigating different possibilities to see what solution we can take. But without a doubt, the part of the community is very important for us”, they reaffirm from Crema Games.

We also asked them if they weekly modifiers are generated by the AI: “In Temtem everything randomized related to the economy is always checked. Tamer’s Paradise las activities have been balanced and rebalanced many times during the testing phase so that all the modifiers are correct”.

Temtem will hit the market next september 6 to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. We already spoke with its creators in 2019 and defined it as a Pokémon “made in Spain“. What’s more, we also did a report on the title where we review its strengths and weaknesses.

3D Games Discord

More about: 3D Games, Temtem and Cream Games.