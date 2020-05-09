Temuera Morrison to Appear as Boba Fett in Season 2 – Variety

Temuera Morrison is returning to the “Star Wars” galaxy, this time enjoying a special iconic villain.

The New Zealand actor will seem in season 2 of “The Mandalorian” as Boba Fett, sources with information of the sequence confirmed to Variety, having performed his father and clone Jango in the prequel films.

Disney didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

Rumors had been swirling that Boba would make an look in the Disney Plus sequence, after a mysterious off-screen character made related noises to the bleeps from the character’s swimsuit on the very finish of the fifth episode of season 1. All viewers may see was the character’s shadow, as he loomed over the useless physique of bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Boba’s resurrection represents a fairly stunning flip of occasions, provided that he was final seen falling to his supposed loss of life in the Sarlacc Pit of Tatooine in “Return of the Jedi.” No matter how temporary his appearnace in the present is likely to be, one certainty is that he’s scorching on the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Child Yoda’s tail.

Season 2 of “The Mandalorian,” which completed capturing simply earlier than the coronavirus manufacturing shutdown in early March, is slated to premiere in October, and can function episodes directed by star Carl Weathers and returning helmer Rick Famuyiwa. Though season three hasn’t formally been introduced, Variety reported solely that showrunner Jon Favreau, and the animation and set design departments have already begun engaged on the favored sequence’ third outing.

In different latest “Mandalorian”-related information, it was reported that “Briarpatch” star Rosario Dawson additionally joined Season 2 in a visitor starring position as Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice and one of many central characters in the favored animated present “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” Nonetheless, Dawson remained tight-lipped on the matter throughout an interview with Variety.

“The Mandalorian” was the primary “Star Wars” sequence to launch on Disney Plus, and the streamer has a number of others in the works, together with a mysterious challenge from “Russian Doll” showrunner Leslye Headland.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the casting information.