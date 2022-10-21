Ten days before the ballotage in Brazil, Lula da Silva’s advantage over Jair Bolsonaro was reduced to 4 points

Lula and Bolsonaro in the last debate (REUTERS / Mariana Greif)

The advantage of the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva about the president Jair Bolsonaro it was reduced to 4 percentage points in a new survey of voting intentions released 11 days before the elections in Brazil.

According to Datafolha Instituteconsidered the main demographic firm in the country, if the elections were held today, the former union leader would obtain 49% of the votes and the far-right leader 45 percent.

Likewise, 4% of the voters would vote blank or null and only 1% are undecided, the survey pointed out.

Compared to last week’s survey, conducted on October 14, Lula maintained 49% of voting intentions, Bolsonaro went from 44% to 45%, and blank and null votes fell from 5% to 4. percent.

The difference between the two candidates is the minor out of all the surveys carried out by Datafolha throughout the campaign and due to the margin of error, it presents a technical tie.

The new survey listened between Monday and Wednesday to 2,912 voters in 181 citieshas a margin of error of 2 percentage points and was made after the first television debate ahead of the second round held last Sunday.

Lula and Bolsonaro will meet in 10 days in the ballotage (REUTERS / Carla Carniel)

According to Datafolha, if only valid votes are taken into account, which exclude null and blank ones, as the electoral authority does when counting, Lula can be elected president with 52% of the votes compared to 48% for Bolsonaro.

On Monday, the Ipec Instituteanother of the main demographic centers in the country, released a survey in which the progressive leader appears with 50% of the voting intentions, 7 points above the current head of state (43%).

In the first round of the presidential elections, held on October 2, Lula was the most voted, with 48.4% of the votes, and Bolsonaro seconded him with 43.2 percent.

As none of the candidates obtained more than half of the valid votes, the two most voted will contest the second round on Sunday, October 30.

The polling firms have been questioned in Brazil for not having detected the strength that the current president had in the first round.

