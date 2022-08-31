Ten foods that can not miss during pregnancy

Everything that the mother ingests reaches the baby through the placenta and its proper development and the arrival of a full-term pregnancy depend on it (Getty)

A balanced and healthy diet is essential for a healthy pregnancy, the good development of the baby and the mother’s quality of life throughout this stage. An adequate diet in pregnancy is of vital importance, since it will impact on the development and growth of the fetus and, at the same time, will ensure that the mother does not lose reserves from her body.

Every August 31, the Obstetrics and Pregnant Women’s Dayand the Bachelor of Nutrition Juliet Lupardo (MN 6,858) emphasized that “During pregnancy, a large number of physiological and hormonal changes occur and therefore nutritional needs undergo changes, which must be taken into account.”

“You have to keep in mind that everything the mother eats reaches the baby through the placenta and its good development and the arrival of a full-term pregnancy depend on it”, emphasized the nutritionist of Halitus Medical Institute, and listed the foods that should not be missing from a woman’s diet during pregnancy.

Every August 31, the Day of Obstetrics and Pregnant Women is celebrated (Getty)

1- Leche: must be incorporated daily by your calcium intake , it should preferably be skimmed. It includes yogurt that can be an option as a snack.

2- Beef: for its height protein and iron intake . Fundamental to prevent anemia due to iron deficiency, so frequent in the second half of pregnancy.

3- Fruits: including citrus fruits (orange, tangerine, grapefruit or kiwi) for their high contribution of vitamin C , which helps absorb iron, helping to prevent anemia. For their part, bananas provide potassium that can be important when the cramps appear so common in recent weeks.

4- Green leafy vegetables: are a source of folic acid (which must also be supplemented in the first trimester), they also provide plant-based ironwhich if it is correctly combined with citrus fruits is very well used by the body. They also provide a large amount of fiber that collaborates with intestinal transit to avoid constipation.

5- Fish: they are the main source of omega 3 fatty acids . They must be incorporated by the mother to favor the neurocognitive development of the growing child. The ideal frequency of consumption is twice a week.

Citrus fruits provide vitamin C and help absorb iron (Getty)

6- Legumes: they contribute plant-based proteins (indispensable especially in vegetarian women), iron of non-heme origin that must be combined with a citrus fruit to promote its absorption, and a large amount of fiber.

7- Pastas, rice, crackers and wholemeal breads: son source of energy to allow the good development of the baby. They must be incorporated daily to complete the caloric needs of pregnancy. It is always better that they are made from wholemeal flours to increase the supply of fiber, vitamins and minerals.

8- Eggs: collaborate to cover the protein needs during pregnancy, especially the egg white. The yolk contains iron.

9- Cheeses: they should be chosen soft, to avoid constipation and excess sodium. They are rich in calcium and collaborate with milk and yogurt in the contribution of this mineral.

10- Vegetable oils: (olive, sunflower, corn) must be used daily as a condiment, without being subjected to cooking, to provide unsaturated fatty acids that are part of all the membranes that the baby develops.

Also, always hydrate with water , ensures a good supply of fluids, which should be sufficient throughout the pregnancy, whether in summer or winter. Water needs are increased since in addition to satisfying the mother’s needs, those of the baby and the production of amniotic fluid must be met.

Folic acid is a water-soluble vitamin that is needed for the formation of hemoglobin, and as a consequence, of red blood cells (Getty)

“During pregnancy there are nutrients to which special attention must be paid and in many cases, the necessary amount that needs to be consumed is not found in food, so it must be reinforced with supplements” explained the national medical director of Ospedyc, Valeria El Haj.

In this sense, Lupardo pointed out that “ folic acid is also known as Vitamin B9 or Folate. It is a water-soluble vitamin that is needed for the formation of hemoglobin, and as a consequence, of red blood cells”.

The food sources of this nutrient are: liver (either cow or chicken), yeast and green leafy vegetables such as chard and spinach, also broccoli and asparagus have it in considerable quantities.

Physiological and hormonal changes occur during pregnancy and therefore nutritional needs undergo changes, which must be taken into account (Getty)

“Folic acid can be ingested in three ways,” said the nutritionist, and listed: “synthetic (as a supplement), natural from food or synthetic from food (through foods that are fortified with it) ”.

And after noting that “Folic acid is lost in foods that are cooked by boiling with large amounts of water and in foods that are stored at room temperature” Lupardo pointed out: “This is why the best way to preserve it is: on the one hand, place the food in the refrigerator and on the other, cook the vegetables by boiling with small amounts of water so that in this way the food absorbs the water and the vegetables should not be strained and, in turn, the cooking time should not be too long”.

Finally, El Haj mentioned what foods are prohibited in pregnancy. Among those he highlighted: unpasteurized milk cheeses, raw or undercooked meat, sushi or raw fish, alcohol and tobacco, sausages and raw eggs. And he recommended “reducing the consumption of caffeine and soft drinks.”

