Ten Percent Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The popular French romantic comedy series “Call My Agent” was adapted into the British television series “Ten Percent.” The show’s British name is the same as its “Dix Pour Cent” original French name.

Since the British adaptation of Call My Agent!, Ten Percent, has been accessible on Amazon Prime Video almost a week, many fans have likely already binge-watched all eight episodes.

Since the show ends on a cliffhanger, speculation about a potential second season and the return of Nightingale Hart as well as her team of agents and aides seems inevitable.

Nobody demonstrates the difficulty of the job of a celebrity agent better than the staff at Nightingale Hart.

With a slew of A-list celebrities entering the office, the British adaption of the French mega hit Call My Agent finally came on Amazon Prime Video.

That, however, pales in contrast to the workplace politics, where competition to cast the next Bond film is a top priority for everyone and their skill is challenging at the greatest of circumstances.

You’ve already seen every episode of Call My Agent on Netflix. You’re now asking yourself a crucial question: Where might I witness more fake talent agents dealing with even more difficult customers, except this time they’re all British?

Look no farther that Ten Percent, the recent Sundance Now and AMC+ premiere of the British version of the French smash.

Ten Percent is a spinoff of Call My Agent, the popular French comedy series praised for having a few of the most original screenplays. Call My Agent: The British Remake debuted on April 28th, and viewers have so far given it favourable reviews.

The BAFTA Award-winning author of Wolfwalkers, John Morton, the show’s A-list cast, recounts the tale about a London talent agency dealing with difficult clientele.

In this series, the adage “the customer is always right” is taken too literally, and the agents must work very hard to ensure that their clients are satisfied. The English version was here to disprove your belief that the French version was epic.

This article will provide a brief overview of what to anticipate from the next season. Therefore, check out this email right now and discover all there is to know about Ten Percent Season 2.

Ten Percent Season 2 Release Date

It has been uncertain if Ten Percent would have a second season since the show’s premiere.

However, because the programme recently debuted, not much has been spoken about it. The programme is still airing, so maybe the season 1 finale and how is continues to draw attention and replies can provide additional light on the show’s future.

It is clear to consider a second season when a series ends on a surprising cliffhanger, particularly since the original French version has endured four seasons and has a fifth one planned. There is in fact a lot of optimism and excitement for the British remake’s second season.

Although there hasn’t been any official word or information on the second season, if things go well and production gets underway soon enough, we may see a second season by the spring of 2023.

Ten Percent Season 2 Cast

Jack Davenport as Jonathan Nightingale (based on Mathias)

Lydia Leonard as Rebecca Fox (based on Andréa)

Maggie Steed as Stella Hart (based on Arlette)

Prasanna Puwanarajah as Dan Bala (based on Gabriel)

Hiftu Quasem as Misha Virani (based on Camille)

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Zoe Spencer (based on Sofia)

Rebecca Humphries as Julia Fincham (based on Noémie)

Harry Trevaldwyn as Ollie Rogers (based on Hervé)

Eléonore Arnaud as Margaux Martorana (based on Colette)

Edward Bluemel as Luke Nightingale (based on Hippolyte)

Jack Holden as Kevin

Natasha Little as Charlotte Nightingale (based on Catherine)

Tim McInnerny as Simon Gould

Chelsey Crisp as Kirsten Furst

Ten Percent Season 2 Trailer

Ten Percent Season 2 Plot

The narrative opens with Misha, whom has made the decision to carry on the talent agency business started by her grandpa Richard and her missing father Jonathan. She comes to London firm Nightingale Hart at the ideal time and is on the spot employed as an assistant to cover for the person who was just sacked.

After Richard dies shortly after Misha joins, Jonathan and a different representative soon understand that the firm is struggling financially.

Jonathan finds it challenging to keep Misha’s actual identity a secret from the remainder of the family at the same time.

On the other hand, Agent Rebecca is gearing up for the opening of the agency’s production division while developing a romantic attachment to Margaux, the author of the novel she will be adapting.

While also falling in love with Zoe, their previous receptionist and current actress, Agent Dan is working to further her career.

Agent Stella is supporting her dearest old friend Simon, who It was destroying himself, while going through a distinct personal crisis and upheaval of her own. Luke, the son of Jonathan, is assisted in becoming a screenwriter by Misha.

Each character struggles to manage their star customers while balancing the difficulties in their personal lives and avoiding the demands of the American firm that has already acquired the agency.

British talent agency Nightingale Hart assists its clients in gaining attention. They have a strong reputation and are authorities in their industry.

After the founder of the agency passed away unexpectedly, it is now up for the agents to carry on the agency’s business.

They ran across a lot of problems, such customers changing. While on their vacation, they had to deal with each of these issues at once.

The most vulnerable of the group, Jonathan, chooses to sell the business to an American company. Kristen is given control of the organisation but is drawn into a humorous scheme.

The fact that Season One did not tie up the loose ends in regards to Jonathan’s relationship put us upon quite a Cliffhanger. His wife left her when she learned he had an unmarried kid.

It’s possible that the couple’s marriage was still intact when the illegitimate kid was born. The pair may have reunited, but it wasn’t as simple as the season finale suggested.

Although there hasn’t been any interaction between her husband herself Julia, the wife is unaware of the other liaison, which might lead to future arguments.

There is still a lot that can be addressed in the forthcoming season with Misha moving up to the position of an agent and Rebecca’s idea doing so well.