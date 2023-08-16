Ten Pound Poms Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A second season of the British historical drama show Ten Pound Poms is forthcoming. The show was developed by Danny Brocklehurst for BBC One for Stan.

Following World War II, the sitcom stars Warren Brown, Faye Marsay, and Michelle Keegan as Ten Pound Poms.

The six-episode first season of the show debuted on BBC One on May 14, 2023. Overnight views for the first show was 4.6 million.

We recognize your enthusiasm, therefore we have gathered all the information about Ten Pound Poms’ second season here.

In the movie Ten Pound Poms, Michelle Keegan plays a young nurse that migrates to Australia with a group of other Brits after leaving the depressing post-war United Kingdom.

The promise for a better life, however, turns out to be distant from reality when they struggle in being immigrants abroad and realize that their life-changing trip isn’t all that it’s built up to be.

Ten Pound Poms Season 2 Release Date

Ten Pound Poms’ first season was announced and would begin on May 14, 2023. There were six episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

Unluckily, it still remains unclear if Ten Pound Poms are going to get a second season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have stated a desire for a second season as well as prospective storylines.

Ten Pound Poms Season 2 Cast

The cast of Ten Pound Poms Season 2 would consist of Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay, Warren Brown, Stephen Curry, and David Field if it were to be revived.

Ten Pound Poms Season 2 Trailer

Ten Pound Poms Season 2 Plot

The interesting family drama Ten Pound Poms examines what it means to call an location “home” in all of its purest manifestations. The show has not received a second season renewal by BBC One.

Since there aren’t many facts known about Ten Pound Poms’ second season, we can only infer a few things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.

The plot of Ten Pound Poms centers on a group of British nationals who leave dismal post-war Britain during 1956 and go on a life-altering journey around the world.

For only ten pounds, they could have a finer house, greater job prospects, and a higher quality of life by the sea within the sweltering Australian heat.

According to the Assisted Passage Migrant Scheme, which was established in 1945 to boost Australia’s population and provide employees for its burgeoning industries, applicants only had to pay £10 to come to Australia, as the phrase “10 pounds” in the scheme’s name implies.

However, Australian life isn’t precisely the picture-perfect fantasy that the newcomers were promised.

We follow their achievements and failures as they adjust to a new life in a new nation, distant from Britain and familiarity, as they struggle with their fresh brand as immigrants.

They make every effort to provide for their family, but the deplorable living circumstances at the migrant shelter and the host community’s animosity against immigrants put them to the test in unexpected ways.

You may immerse yourself into the fascinating adventure of these ten-pound poms while they negotiate a new culture, make friends, and come to terms with who they are via the plot of this program. Discover history via simple but educational storytelling.