Ten Westbrook Crew Members Test Optimistic, Then Unfavourable, for COVID-19

Amid routine testing on an unnamed manufacturing from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook, 10 individuals in Los Angeles examined constructive for COVID-19 final week. However after only a few days of quarantine and one other battery of checks, all 10 then examined adverse, Selection has discovered solely, underscoring the challenges that manufacturing firms and studios face in returning to lively tv and movie shoots amid the continued pandemic.

“We’ve got been following the CDC, California State and Los Angeles County tips for all of our productions and photograph shoots together with routine testing,” a Westbrook spokesperson mentioned. “We obtained 10 constructive checks and the crew members quarantined and stay in quarantine. All 10 individuals have been retested and have obtained adverse outcomes. We are going to proceed to comply with all official tips and security protocols.”

Selection’s understanding is that those that examined constructive have been members of the crew and never expertise. They may stay in quarantine for a complete of 14 days, in line with a supply acquainted with the state of affairs. These employed on Westbrook units are examined routinely by the identical laboratory.

The one ongoing sequence at present in manufacturing at Westbrook Studios is Pink Desk Talks, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, whereas Westbrook Media has a variety of media shoots in manufacturing. The corporate doesn’t at present have any movies in manufacturing. Each Westbrook Studios and Westbrook Media are subsidiaries of Westbrook, which was based in 2019 and in addition homes a digital content material studio, social media administration and artistic model incubator, amongst different companies.

The 10 confirmed instances on the Calabasas, Calif.-based leisure firm are a matter of public report, printed by the County of Los Angeles’ Division of Public Well being. These instances are nonetheless on the report regardless of the latest adverse take a look at outcomes.

As Hollywood collectively seems to be to return to work, Westbrook’s curious case of constructive, then adverse, coronavirus take a look at outcomes is a potential peek into the difficulties that even conscientious productions with routine testing must bear in mind going ahead.