Ten years later, no answers in Bay Shore woman’s mysterious disappearance

April 25, 2020
Jennifer Poole was as soon as closing noticed by the use of her family in Central Islip, New York on April 28, 2010. A few days later, her sister went to her home in inside attain Bay Shore, New York to check on her. The condominium was as soon as in disarray and there was as soon as blood splatter on the floor and partitions. Jennifer’s purse and pockets have been by no means found. Her checking account was as soon as not accessed. The Suffolk County Police Division is investigating.



