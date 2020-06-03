Tencent Accelerates Games Company Acquisitions – Variety

Chinese language social media and leisure big Tencent is known to have paid $260 million for a majority stake in Bohemia Interactive, a Czech-based video games designer behind the “ArmA” and “DayZ” video games collection.

The information was reported Wednesday by The Info. Tencent declined to remark.

The transfer comes barely every week after Tencent paid a reported $65 million (JPY7 billion) for a 20% slice of Japanese video games agency Marvelous. The corporate is behind farming simulation sport “Story of Seasons,” which Tencent has been working for cell units in China since final 12 months.

Tencent, which is already the world’s largest video games firm in income phrases, has owns “League of Legends” developer Riot Games, an 84% stake in Supercell (“Conflict of Clans”), 80% of New Zealand’s Grinding Gear Games (“Path of Exile”), 40% of Epic Games, 14.5% of Glu Cellular, 11.5% of Bluehole, and 5% stakes in Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft and Paradox Interactive.

Earlier this 12 months Tencent spent $201 million shopping for management of Funcom, maker of “The Secret World” and “Conan Exiles,” and an undisclosed quantity for a minority stake in German studio Yager, maker of “Spec Ops: The Line” and “The Cycle.”

Some video games trade analysts have urged that Tencent is shopping for video games companies because it has a restricted video games design capability of its personal. Others say that Tencent is intent on keeping off NetEase, its greatest rival in China, which is at the moment elevating some $three billion of contemporary capital by way of a secondary share itemizing in Hong Kong.

Regardless of the rash of video games trade exercise, Tencent might actually have shifted its focus to different enterprise areas. The corporate was a beneficiary of the current lockdown in China attributable to the coronavirus outbreak, and it loved specific profit to its enterprise software program strains.

In current days Tencent has additionally mentioned that it’s going to make investments $70 billion in cloud computing, synthetic intelligence and cybersecurity over the subsequent 5 years. On a current earnings name, the corporate mentioned that the coronavirus lockdown had proven the path to accelerated digitalization for a lot of of its consumer companies.

Tencent at the moment has about 18% of China’s cloud computing market, behind China market chief Alibaba, which has a 46% share in response to analysis agency Canalys.