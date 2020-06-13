Tencent Acquires $200 Million Stake in Warner Music – Variety

UPDATED: Tencent Music Leisure and its guardian firm Tencent Holdings collectively have acquired a stake in Warner Music Group value $200 million, in response to SEC filings by the businesses. They every maintain 5.2% of complete excellent Class A standard shares in WMG, in response to the filings.

“We invested in Warner due to the constructive outlook for the worldwide music market, and our goal of working intently with labels to drive the tempo for streaming fashions in China,” a rep tells Variety.

The deal, whereas amounting to a comparatively small proportion of Warner’s worth, which is estimated at round $16 billion, provides Tencent a stake in two of the world’s three main label teams: Late final yr, Tencent closed a deal to accumulate 10% of the world’s largest music firm, Common Music Group, which was just lately valued at a whopping $33 billion; Tencent additionally has an choice to buy one other 10%. Nonetheless, Tencent’s stake in each UMG and Warner is non-controlling, which suggests it has no affect over their actions.

Reps for Warner declined Variety‘s requests for remark.

The transfer occurred on June 3, the day WMG debuted on Nasdaq. The information of the Tencent Music acquisition was first reported by Reuters. The Wall Road Journal reported late final month that Tencent Holdings was in talks to accumulate a $200 million stake in Warner.

Tencent Music launched its personal IPO in 2018, with Warner and Sony Music buying $200 million in shares.

Add to that, late in 2017, Tencent Music and Spotify, the world’s largest streaming platform, basically swapped stakes value 10% of their respective firms. Sony and Common each maintain stakes in Spotify as effectively, which was a part of a deal that noticed the streaming big putting a cope with the three majors and indie-label collective Merlin that gave the 4 entities round 18% of the corporate. After Spotify went public in 2018, the 4 reaped a windfall of income: Merlin distributed 100% of its income to its members; Warner bought all of its shares for $504 million; Sony bought half of its shares for round $768 million; Common has held onto its shares.

Warner, which was beforehand owned solely by Len Blavatnik’s Entry Industries, first introduced its intention to launch an IPO in February, however shortly afterward, on March 2, delayed it when the coronavirus pandemic took impact in the U.S. and Europe. Entry bought Warner in 2011 for $3.Three billion.