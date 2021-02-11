Tencent acquires a minority stake in Bohemia Interactive

Bohemia Interactive is a leading Czech game developer, best known for being the studio behind games like the ArmA series, or the popular DayZ. And today he has announced that Tencent Holding has agreed to acquire a minority stake in the company.

However, the company has confirmed that following the strategic investment, Bohemia Interactive will continue to operate independently, as well as being led by the existing management team. The company is currently working with Tencent to bring its sandbox game creation platform for PC and mobile devices (Ylands) to Chinese gamers and game creators.

Through an official statement, the first statements from one of the parties involved in this agreement have not been made waiting. We are talking about Bohemia Interactive and this is what Marek Španěl, CEO of the company, has commented:

“We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Tencent, one of the world’s leading Internet companies. We look forward to working on our current and future generations of games with the support of a strong partner who has known us for many years and understands our unique approach to online games. “.

On the other hand, this news contrasts with the information that arrived in June 2020 and which was branded as false by Bohemia Interactive. Basically, it was commented that Tencent would have paid 260 million for a portion of Bohemia Interactive.

And it was Marek Španěl himself who denied it, assuring the following: “We have explored partnership options and will continue to do so in the future. We remain an independent study for the time being.”. We don’t know if the numbers were true, but it is now clear that the leak came from some kind of meeting that did exist. On the other hand, Tencent also recently acquired the majority of shares in Klei Entertainment.