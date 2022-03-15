Tencent buys in Spain and is already a majority investor in Tequila Works, authors of RiME

According to the developer, this agreement will allow new ideas to be carried out in the video game sector.

whenever we talk about Tencent, is because it has made a new acquisition in the video game sector. And today’s case does not take us very far, since the Chinese conglomerate has closed an agreement to become the majority investor of Tequila Worksthe Spanish studio behind games like RiME, The Sexy Brutale, The Invisible Hours or the upcoming Song of Nunu: a League of Legends Story.

With the agreement, Tequila Works will have more resources to develop quality gamesFrom Tequila Works, they consider that this is a necessary step to keep evolving in the video game sector: “For 12 years, the Tequila Works teams have passionately created high-quality titles that radiated our personal sensitivity,” says Raúl Rubio, CEO of the developer. “But there is a limit to how much you can grow on your own“.

In this way, Tencent’s investment will be used to develop future Tequila Works games, which will stand out precisely because of a higher amount of resources: “We are delighted to join forces with a partner that allows us to make Tequila Works a stronger studywith access to all the necessary resources to produce higher quality titles, all done with the same love and passion for what our beloved community knows us, while we will be able to get these projects to a growing audience“, comments Luz Sancho, Sole Administrator of Tequila Works.

At this point, there is no doubt that Tencent wants to make a big gap in the video game sector, always at the checkbook. Following this line, it has already starred in part of 2022 buying studios such as Inflexion Games, authors of Nightingale, or 1C Entertainment, which will change their name in the future.

