Tencent entered 33,000 million dollars from video games in 2021: the number one company in the industry

The Asian conglomerate seeks further expansion of its business figures outside the Chinese market.

Perhaps not long ago the name of Tencent was unknown to you, but today it is the company with the highest collection worldwide for video games, surpassing Sony and Microsoft, a writer on the rise after reporting this week $32.94 billion in revenue in 2021a figure 9.9% higher than that reported a year earlier.

Tencent owns Riot Games and has a large stake in Epic GamesSuch a figure was shared during the latest fiscal results report of the Asian conglomerate that left other quite interesting headlines. Thus, the expert in the Asian market, the Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, commented that Tencent’s plans go through greater diversification of your earnings reducing the importance of China in its accounts, with 74% of the total income obtained in the division.

To this end, the holding company continues its commitment to buying Western companies such as Turtle Rock (Back 4 Blood) or, more recently, the Spanish Tequila Works (RiME), to name just a few of its most talked about acquisitions in recent months, and has launched the Level Infinite label to distribute games globally.

Even the coffers of Tencent go every year the profits from video games such as PUBG Mobile, Valorant, Clash Royale and a long etcetera, thanks to the conglomerate’s ownership of companies such as Funcom, Riot Games, Supercell y Sharkmobas well as large holdings in Epic Games or the Japanese Marvelous.

The foreign growth contrasts with the problems in China, where Beijing’s legislation is increasingly restrictive in access to video games for young people.

More about: Tencent Games.