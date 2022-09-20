Tencent fishes on PlayStation in its race to be even bigger in video games

The one who was one of the top representatives of the brand in the last decade will work with the Chinese giant.

Yes by the name of Shawn Layden nothing comes to mind, it is possible that by taking a look at the image you can recognize who we are talking about. Its about former president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Americawho left his position in the company in 2019 and, therefore, also ceased to be one of the main faces of PlayStation.

Serve as strategic advisorAfter a time away from the main roles in the industry, the executive himself has confirmed through his professional profile on LinkedIn that Join Tencent Games, the Chinese giant that increasingly has more presence in the video game sector. That yes, the position that he will occupy will be of minor relevance: he will act as strategic advisor.

“I am delighted to share that I have recently joined Tencent Games as a strategic advisor. In this new role, I look forward to advising, assisting and supporting the Tencent team as they deepen their activities and engagements. within the industry in which I have dedicated most of my careerLayden writes in the shared message.

“We are at a pivotal moment in gaming and interactive entertainment. There are many possible paths ahead, but only a few are deep, broad, inclusive, uplifting, inspiring and sustainable“, he continues. “I am delighted to continue on this journey of discovery and I thank Tencent for the opportunity.”

Decades in the industry

To summarize Shawn Layden’s career, we must go back several decades, since the former manager joined Sony as a communications assistant in 1987. The PlayStation division welcomed him in 1994, and he remained there until twenty years later. then, in 2014, he took over from Jack Tretton and began appearing and presenting at major Sony conferences at E3 and other shows.

In 2014 it began to present the PlayStation conferencesIn 2018 he became president of the group of internal PlayStation development studios called Worldwide Studios at the time and now known as PlayStation Studios. Currently the CEO of PlayStation is Jim Ryan, who is one of the main visible faces of the company along with industry players such as Hermen Hulst, who has gained a presence in the company.

Since then, Jim Ryan has bet on a greater openness of PlayStation as the basis of the company’s steps forward, although he has not managed to connect with the public in a similar way to other faces of the industry. For his part, Layden already showed a year ago some concern about the future of video gamesensuring that the exponential increase in investment will be unsustainable in major launches.

