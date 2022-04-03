Tencent invests in the study behind the Invizimals: its second economic injection in Spain

Novarama is currently working on a multiplayer MMO that they haven’t announced yet.

It is very likely that the name of the Invizimals sounds familiar to you, one of the most outstanding initiatives in terms of the use of video games in the panorama of Augmented reality. Over the years, the Spanish studio Novarama has amassed various titles for mobile and PlayStation platforms, and it seems that this effort has caught the interest of Tencent. Because, following his first financial injection at Tequila Works, he has now announced a second investment in the country.

As is evident, the Novarama team thinks of all the possibilities that are opened up with Tencent’s resources: “As Sir Isaac Newton said: to see further we must stand on the shoulders of giants“, expresses the general director of the developer, Dani Sanchez-Crespo. “For us, a partnership with Tencent, the world leader in creating online games, opens up a huge world of possibility.”

And it is that Novarama has something in hand: although it has not yet been officially announced, they are developing a new game multiplayer MMO. In this way, we will be waiting to know more information about its next title that, at the same time, will benefit from the resources provided by Tencent in this unexpected operation.

Although the studio has stood out for the creation of the Invizimals, it should be noted that it has also entered other genres with Killsquad, which was its last published game. Ultimately, this title PC, PS4 y Xbox One presents an action RPG experience that managed to debut with very positive numbers on Steam.

