Tencent Music Profits Hold up in Second Quarter

China’s main on-line music agency Tencent Music Leisure pointed to elevated funding as the rationale for a no higher than flat efficiency in the primary half of the 12 months.

Revenues for the April to June quarter had been RMB6.93 billion ($981 million), a rise of 18% year-over-year, and up 14% to RMB13.2 billion for the primary six months of the 12 months. Revenue in the 12 months to this point was down by 4% to RMB1.83 billion ($259 million).

The corporate mentioned that it continued to swing its enterprise in direction of paying subscribers. These reached 47.1 million, a rise of 52% in contrast with June final 12 months. And common income per paying consumer nudged ahead by 8%.

“With our content material management, a well-executed paywall technique, and enhanced advice capabilities, we have now considerably improved our on-line music paying ratio to 7.2%, up from 4.8% in the identical quarter of final 12 months,” mentioned Cussion Pang, CEO, in an announcement.

Prices rose by 20% in the quarter, “attributable to elevated investments in new product and content material choices, elevated income sharing charges… and improve in content material prices associated to digital album gross sales and 123 reveals.”

The corporate’s quarterly assertion made only one reference to the influence of the coronavirus. “Social leisure providers carried out steadily in the second quarter, registering sequential progress because the COVID-19 state of affairs continued to enhance in China,” it mentioned.

The corporate additionally confirmed particulars of a brand new cope with Common Music Group that sees TME turn out to be a income sharing accomplice, reasonably than an unique licensee. The deal “(incentivizes) each events to proceed to unlock the intrinsic worth of music via a mutually helpful partnership,” it mentioned. “As a part of the brand new contract, we may also type a music label with UMG to additional drive the super progress potential of digital music commercialization in China.”