Tencent Music Renews License Deal With Warner

China’s dominant on-line music platform Tencent Music Leisure has renewed and expanded its licensing cope with Warner Music. The group additionally reported barely modified income of $637 million (RMB4.16 billion) for 2020.

Calling the settlement an “expanded multi-year strategic licensing settlement,” TME and Warner Music mentioned that Warner content material would proceed to be accessible on-line at QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music, in addition to its reside streaming platforms, the WeSing on-line karaoke platform, and for sure in-car companies. Warner Music and TME have labored collectively for over ten years.

They can even launch a three way partnership report label. “Alongside our elevated funding in artist & repertoire and advertising and marketing in Better China, this renewed and expanded partnership means we will help make our artists not possible to disregard in one of many world’s fastest-expanding music markets,” mentioned Simon Robson, president, worldwide, Warner Recorded Music, WMG.

Complete revenues at TME throughout 2020 elevated by 15% year-over-year to RMB29.2 billion ($4.47 billion), the corporate mentioned in a submitting.

The information additionally confirmed month-to-month common consumer numbers dropped, however the quantity who’re paying subscribers elevated through the 12 months. Cellular month-to-month lively customers for inline music and for social leisure each dropped by about 4% 12 months on 12 months. Paying customers for on-line music climbed by 44% from 39.9 million to 56 million. For social leisure, the pattern was the reverse, with MAU dropping from 12.6 million to 10.8 million. Common income per social leisure consumer grew by 26%, nonetheless.

“Whereas our on-line music MAUs barely declined, core customers on our platform are more and more engaged and we noticed a year-over-year improve in common each day consumer time spent on our platform through the fourth quarter,” mentioned Cussion Pang, TME’s CEO

“We demonstrated resilience and agility throughout and after the COVID-19 pandemic. We solid forward with our operations, invested in applied sciences to customise companies and launched new merchandise to fulfill the evolving calls for of our customers,” mentioned Pang.

He additionally mentioned that revenue margins had been sacrificed with a purpose to make investments for the longer term. These embrace investments in growing long-form music choices, attracting extra indie bands and making music extra linked to social media.

In January 2021, the Tencent-led consortium through which TME has an roughly 10% fairness curiosity elevated its complete share stake in Common Music Group from 10% to twenty%, following the multi-year extension of TME licensing settlement with UMG in 2020.

TME shares are listed on the New York Inventory Trade. At their Monday closing value of $30.87 the corporate is valued at $51.8 billion.