Tencent Poised to Increase Universal Music Group Stake to 20%

French media conglomerate Vivendi stated on Friday {that a} consortium led by China’s Tencent will train its possibility to purchase an additional 10% stake in Universal Music Group, elevating the consortium’s holding to 20%.

A Tencent-led consortium accomplished its deal to purchase 10% of UMG in March this 12 months. It retained an possibility working till January 2021 to double its stake, by means of a second buy on the identical valuation. The Tencent offers put a flooring valuation of EUR30 billion ($36.9 billion) on UMG.

In a press assertion the French firm stated: “Vivendi has loved the presence of Tencent and its co-investors at UMG’s share capital since March and could be very blissful the Consortium has determined to train its possibility. They’ll allow UMG to additional develop its actions in Asia.”

Vivendi says it plans to promote different minority stakes in UMG and to pursue an IPO of the unit by 2022 on the newest. “The money generated by these transactions could also be utilized by Vivendi to scale back its monetary debt and to finance share buybacks and acquisitions,” it added.

In a subsequent regulatory submitting, Tencent additionally confirmed the transfer.

“The consortium includes the identical members as that for the preliminary 10% funding in UMG, together with Tencent Music Leisure Group and different monetary co-investors,” Tencent stated. “The transaction is predicted to shut within the first half of 2021.”

The March deal was complemented by a separate settlement, permitting Tencent Music to purchase a minority stake within the UMG subsidiary proudly owning its Higher China operations.

Regulatory approval for the newest deal would usually be a formality on condition that it represents a stake enhance, not a brand new acquisition, and that regulators would have been conscious of the choice on the time they green-lighted the March deal.

Nonetheless, the actions of tech corporations have this 12 months turn out to be a part of the Chilly Struggle narrative between the U.S. beneath President Donald Trump and hardline Chinese language chief Xi Jinping. The U.S. has sought to rein in Chinese language {hardware} suppliers Huawei and GTE and repair corporations together with Bytedance’s TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat.

Furthermore, in latest months competitors and know-how regulators throughout the planet have taken a a lot more durable line on international tech giants. In China, the federal government has not too long ago begun to use its State Administration of Market Regulation to restrict the facility and affect of its personal web giants for the primary time. Previously few years, China has additionally used overseas foreign money controls to rein in massive abroad purchases by Chinese language companies.

And solely final week, the identical State Administration of Market Regulation fined a trio of Chinese language corporations, together with a unique Tencent offshoot, for not searching for its prior permission earlier than deal-making.

That strain, nonetheless, can be counterbalanced by Beijing’s want to see Chinese language corporations wield cultural and media affect across the globe in comparable trend to U.S. media conglomerates.

Tencent, which already owns important stakes in lots of the world’s main video games corporations, has 9.1% of music streaming chief Spotify, and boasts over a billion customers for its WeChat tremendous app, is effectively positioned to tackle that mantle as China’s worldwide tech champion.