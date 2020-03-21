Chinese language language internet huge unveils a world mannequin of its cloud-based conferencing app, Tencent Meeting, in further than 100 markets along with Singapore, India, and Japan, offering it completely free with options of web internet hosting as a lot as 300 attendees concurrently.
Tencent releases video conferencing tool for international markets
March 21, 2020
1 Min Read
