Tencent releases video conferencing tool for international markets

March 21, 2020
Chinese language language internet huge unveils a world mannequin of its cloud-based conferencing app, Tencent Meeting, in further than 100 markets along with Singapore, India, and Japan, offering it completely free with options of web internet hosting as a lot as 300 attendees concurrently.

