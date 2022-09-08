Tencent returns to the fray for Ubisoft and invests a million in the family holding company of its founders

The Chinese conglomerate has announced a €300 million investment in Guillemot Bros.

This 2022 has surprised us with various purchases of studies and investments in the video game sector. Tencent has starred in movements of the style with important injections in companies like From Software, authors of Elden Ring, and now returns to the fray with Ubisoft after learning of his interest in expanding his stake in the French company.

Tencent’s investment gives it a 49.9% stake in Guillemot Bros.However, Tencent has not invested directly in Ubisoft, but in the family holding company of its founders: Guillemot Bros. As journalist Stephen Totilo explains on Twitter, the Chinese conglomerate has announced an investment of €300 million which gives you a share of the 49,9% in the aforementioned Guillemot Bros, which in turn is the company that has the greatest control of the French developer.

Totilo expands the information with the results of such an operation: “Tencent does not have positions on the board of directors of any of the companies. Tencent has accepted double its stake in Ubisoft to 9.99%, you cannot sell your shares for five years. Also grants a loan to Guillemot Bros to refinance its debt.” In addition, the Asian conglomerate plans to bring several Ubisoft Triple-A games to Chinese mobiles and PCs.

“Guillemot Bros.’s stake in Ubisoft can now reach 29,9%“, continues the journalist on Twitter. “Combined with the agreed maximum limit of Tencent, the united entities could own the majority of the shares of Ubisoft, with the board still dominated by the Guillemot family and Tencent.”

In this way, Tencent ends up confirming its intention to have more control in Ubisoft, even if it is through an investment in the family holding company of its founders. After all, it is important to note that the Chinese conglomerate has established itself as the video game company with the highest grossing worldwide after closing 2021 with $32.94 billion in income.

