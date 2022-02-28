Tencent takes over the creators of King’s Bounty 2: the Polish company will change its name

The Asian giant has not stopped expanding with new acquisitions in recent years.

Tencent is currently one of the great video game industry giants and the most important video game company in China, a volume that does not seem to stop growing in recent years, with recent acquisitions such as Inflexion Games, authors of Nightingale. On this occasion, it was the company 1C Entertainment who has announced joining the Tencent family.

Although the deal has now been announced, it has been closed since November last year. Niko Partners analyst, Daniel Ahmad |has shared the agreement on Twitter, noting that deal includes QLOC studioa localization and development support studio, while clarifying that Tencent has acquired the studio based in Polandnot the Russian parent company.

The deal with Tencent includes the 1C Entertainment name change and of all its subsidiaries where the name 1C appears. Although these changes will take place in the six months after upon completion of the agreement, the details of the change and the new name will be communicated in the future. The agreement has been entered into by both companies.

Tencent has acquired the Poland-based studio, not the Russian parent company“We’re really excited about this deal. This is an incredible opportunity for 1CE to achieve our wildest dreams and aspirations in the video game industry. Our vision and passion will now be backed by a leading global gaming company, and I am honored by the unique opportunity to work together with Tencent and other top creative minds that are part of its global ecosystem,” shared Tomasz Nieszporski, manager of 1C Entertainment and board member.

2022 is being the year of shopping, starting with big hits such as the purchase of Microsoft from Activision Blizzard for 70,000 million dollars or the acquisition of Bungie by Sony, for 3,600 million dollars. If you want to know more about the last great 1C game, remember that in 3DJuegos you have the analysis of King’s Bounty 2 available.

