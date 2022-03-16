Tencent turns into the bulk shareholder of Tequila Works, the Spanish studio in the back of video games like Rime

Tencent, the Chinese language tech large, has been obtaining or making an investment in a large number of online game studios lately. Now has develop into the bulk shareholder of the Spanish studio Tequila Works. The studio is understood for making video games like Rime, Gylt, The Horny Brutale, and the impending Son of Nunu: A League of Legends Tale.

In a observation, the CEO of Tequila Works, Raúl Rubio, commented: “For 12 years, the groups at Tequila Works have created nice titles with hobby

high quality that radiated our non-public sensitivity. However there’s a restrict to how a lot you’ll develop by yourself.”.

Rubio claims that Tencent is a “spouse who can admire the price of the best inventive skill with originality as its flag. Person who respects our independence and inventive freedom. This alliance will permit us to concentrate on taking our unique IPs, for which we’re recognized, additional, and create the most efficient reports that shall we dream of.”,

Tencent has bought a majority stake in Spanish recreation studio Tequila Works, the developer of RIME & Track of Nunu. Tencent invested in or bought over 100 recreation comparable corporations in 2021. A greater than 3x building up over 2020. It is already invested in any other 10+ this yr to this point. https://t.co/TsFIBe9BOV — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 15, 2022

Tencent has sources that may permit Tequila Works to develop into a more potent studio and bring top of the range works, as Luz Sancho, Sole Administrator of Tequila Works, explains: “all completed with the similar love and fervour for what our loved group is aware of us, whilst we will carry those initiatives to a rising target audience”.

Pete Smith, Vice President of Associations of Tencent, has additionally spoken about it: “Tequila Works’ creativity and a spotlight to element have led to titles that experience enchanted audiences around the globe. We sit up for operating along the crew and construction in this basis to meet their thrilling ambitions for long run video games..”

Different fresh Tencent acquisitions come with developer studios akin to Turtle Rock Studios (Again 4 Blood), in addition to Klei Leisure and Sumo Virtual. Klei is in the back of video games like Do not Starve and Mark of the Ninja, whilst Sumo Virtual up to now labored on Crackdown 3 and Sackboy: Large Journey.

Tequila Works is these days operating on Track of Nunu, which can be printed by way of Rise up Forge, Rise up Video games’ publishing imprint. This recreation is starring a tender guy named Nunu and a yeti named Willump, the place they are going to have to resolve puzzles and combat towards wolves within the frozen land of Freijlord.