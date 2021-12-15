Tencent’s purchase of Sumo Digital overcomes hurdles in the US and is closer to completion

A committee had launched an investigation into the acquisition for possible national security risks.

There is less left for one of the most prolific companies in the industry to become in the hands of Tencent. In this sense, Sumo Group recently announced that the pitfalls posed by the US authorities to its acquisition by the Chinese holding company have been saved. The operation could be completed in January.

The purchase was investigated by the United States Foreign Investment Committee alleging national security risks of the Republic. However, and as indicated by GamesIndustry, the agency has already concluded its investigations and will only ask for certain arrangements to mitigate these possible inconveniences.

Although Sumo Group has much of its operations in the UK, it also owns Oregon-based Pipeworks Studios and Madden NFL 22 supporting credits. So far, there have been no complaints in the UK market to the purchase, which if all goes well it will close in the middle of next month. In fact, the group has already requested to withdraw its shares from the London Stock Exchange on January 18.

Sumo Group also owns Secret Mode, Auroch Digital (Mars Horizon), Atomhawk and all the Sumo Digital fabric, including The Chinese Room.

For its part, Tencent continues shopping in Europe. Thus, its entry into the capital of the creators of Yooka-Laylee as well as those of The Medium was recently announced. On the other hand, the company has launched a new global publishing label.

