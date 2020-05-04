Tenet: 7 Big Questions We Still Have About Christopher Nolan’s Movie

Who Is The True Villain Of Tenet?

As we’ve solely obtained a restricted quantity of data from the trailer launched for Tenet, we solely have shades of what the plot and its characters will probably be like. Seeing as any evil plot must have a mastermind or two behind it, the query of who the true villain of the piece is in Tenet is a fairly necessary factor to reply. Whereas it seems to be like both Kenneth Branagh and even Christopher Nolan favourite Michael Caine may very well be offering the antagonistic catalyst to the caper that John David Washington and Robert Pattinson are investigating, there may very well be a twist that outs one other, unseen presence as the massive dangerous earlier than all is over and accomplished.