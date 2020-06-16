Tenet: Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros Reportedly Disagreed On New Release Date

Christopher Nolan, then again, has been wanting to ship Tenet to the lots, as he needs the film to assist reopen the field workplace, which has been on ice during the last a number of months because of the present well being disaster. And with Nolan being a agency advocate for the theatrical expertise, meaning shifting Tenet to a direct-to-VOD launch, as has been performed with the likes of Trolls World Tour, Scoob! and The King of Staten Island (to call just a few) was off the desk.