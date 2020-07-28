Tenet gets new release date and will debut internationally before US launch

Warner Bros. has confirmed that Christopher Nolan’s hotly-anticipated Tenet will be launched internationally forward of its US debut.

The movie’s deliberate 12th August launch within the US was scrapped final week, with the suggestion that it could possibly be launched in worldwide territories first.

This uncommon transfer, necessitated by the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema attendance, has now been confirmed, with the sci-fi thriller now set to debut internationally on 26th August.

70 worldwide territories will get to see Tenet from subsequent month, together with the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea and Russia. (There aren’t any introduced plans as but to release the movie in China, the world’s second-biggest film market.)

The movie will then open in choose cities in North America from 2nd September.

Tenet was beforehand delayed thrice as a result of pandemic – initially scheduled for a 17th July release, it was later pushed to 31st July and then 12th August.

The plot of Tenet – which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh – stays shrouded in thriller. Washington (BlacKkKlansman) performs an operative within the movie working for an organisation referred to as “Tenet” who’s tasked with stopping World Struggle III.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Armed with just one phrase—Tenet—and combating for the survival of the complete world, the Protagonist journeys by a twilight world of worldwide espionage on a mission that will unfold in one thing past actual time.”

Tenet has been considered one of many films to be pressured to alter its launched plans within the wake of COVID-19, with Disney just lately eradicating the live-action Mulan from its release schedule and Paramount pushing A Quiet Place 2 from 4th September to April 2021.

